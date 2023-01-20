On Jan. 23, an AARP Driver Safety Course will be held at the Central Ridge Library in Beverly Hills.
The class is designed for drivers over 50 years old to learn about new Florida laws and be reminded of driving techniques from the past. This is a classroom lecture with appropriate videos, no actual driving will be done.
This is a six-hour, single day class that starts at 9 a.m. and finishes at 3 p.m. All participants will receive a completion certification for their insurance company, which is good for three years and may result in a discount.
The cost is $20 for AARP members and $25 for non-members. It is required to register in advance by calling 352-513-5566.