The Duval Preservation Trust, Inc. announces “A Frontier Christmas" event from 4-7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, at the c.1863 Duval-Metz House, 7801 S. Old Floral City Road.

The purpose is to increase awareness and gain support for The Vision of a frontier homestead and an example of the Native American village of “Tocaste” and “Cho-illy-hadjo” that were once near-by.

