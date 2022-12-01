The Duval Preservation Trust, Inc. announces “A Frontier Christmas" event from 4-7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, at the c.1863 Duval-Metz House, 7801 S. Old Floral City Road.
The purpose is to increase awareness and gain support for The Vision of a frontier homestead and an example of the Native American village of “Tocaste” and “Cho-illy-hadjo” that were once near-by.
No entry fee; donations and silent auction participation will be appreciated.
Guests will be provided with a VIP tag at the entrance for the holiday tastings, music and house tour.
Those who are attending, let them know by calling 352-726-7740 or texting 352-634-4781.
Those unable to attend, but would like to support The Vision, send donations to the above address.