The Citrus County Hospital Board (CCHB) continued its sale of unproductive land during 2022.
One of the latest land sale deals was for two lots totaling 5.4 acres in Crystal River, bordered by Northeast 12th Avenue to the east and Northeast 11th Avenue to the west.
The board is working with an Orlando-based company called Maverick, which builds and operates hotels.
The board owns and leases HCA Florida Citrus Hospital to Hospital Corporation of America.
Meanwhile, HCA is asking to carve out office space from its lease at U.S. 41 and Citrus Springs Boulevard. The plan is for Dr. Kenneth Savage to purchase the property.
The hospital board in 2022 also gave the College of Central Florida Citrus County campus $6.7 million to obtain matching funds from the Florida Department of Education for a total of $13.4 million. The money will be used for health care related education at the Citrus County campus.
Citrus County continued in 2022 to struggle in getting enough funding for a Baker Act facility. Much of that is due to the CCHB.
This year, though, the state awarded LifeStream Behavioral Center a $2 million grant to help in its construction.
While the grant puts LifeStream, and by extension Citrus County, closer to having its own facility to evaluate area residents suffering mental health episodes, there is still a long way to go and significant political hurdles to overcome.
That’s because the proposed 60-bed facility is getting more expensive as time goes on, and county entities with deep enough financial pockets to help with the project are digging in their heels, demanding guarantees in return.
The facility would cost an estimated $12 million.
The project has a $2 million commitment from Hernando County, which also wants a closer facility.
For its part, LifeStream would kick in $2 million. It’s also paid $1.2 million, in addition to about $250,000, in renovation costs, for two buildings on 10 acres on County Road 491 South, just north of the College of Central Florida Citrus County campus. The site is where LifeStream wants to build the Baker Act facility.
The CCHB refuses to contribute unless there are assurances that the building reverts to the county if LifeStream were to leave Citrus.
The CCHB is also having difficulty carrying out its plan to sunset. The board is having no luck in finding another government entity to take over its job so the board can disband.
The hospital board distanced itself from funding the Doctor’s Free Clinic in 2022. The nonprofit that provides free medical care to the poor and uninsured found a clinic for sale but the hospital board is at an impasse when it comes to funding the $850,000 purchase.
In 2022, hospital board Chairman Debbie Ressler stepped down from the board to leave Florida and move closer to family. Vice Chairman Dr. Mark Fallows took her position.
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.