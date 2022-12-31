Former state senator, sheriff honored (copy)

Associates congratulate Charles Dean Sr. Friday morning, Jan. 29, as a building at the College of Central Florida is named in his honor. The Citrus County Hospital Board has also established a $1 million endowment being named the Charles S. Dean Educational Endowment Fund. In addition to monies for the endowment fund, the hospital board also gave the College of Central Florida Citrus County campus $6.7 million to obtain matching funds from the Florida Department of Education for a total of $13.4 million. The money will be used for health care related education at the Citrus County campus.

 Photos by Matthew Beck / Chronicle photo editor

The Citrus County Hospital Board (CCHB) continued its sale of unproductive land during 2022.

One of the latest land sale deals was for two lots totaling 5.4 acres in Crystal River, bordered by Northeast 12th Avenue to the east and Northeast 11th Avenue to the west.

Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.