Pasco is just two counties south of Citrus but it has become the third fastest-growing county in Florida because of the influx of New Yorkers and others.
Polk and Lee counties were first and second respectively in out-of-state population surges, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
All three counties have gained around 85,000 people combined, according to NewsBreak.
Nearby Ocala's inbound population is now exceeding outbound moves by more than six percentage points, according to the National Association of Realtors.
County Commissioner Jeff Kinnard said it’s no surprise the three counties seeing the highest influx of out-of-towners have excellent access to major highways and interstates.
Kinnard said the commission is already addressing transportation and infrastructure capacity because of the Suncoast Parkway expansion into Citrus.
“We are having the conversations that need to be had,” he said.
People now can get on the Veterans Expressway in Hillsborough and head north through Pasco and Hernando counties with ease.
“We’re going to see continued growth here in the county,” Kinnard said. "We've got to stay focused on what makes Citrus County so attractive. We have our wildly successful governor and legislature that has made Florida an even more attractive place to come to.”
Florida’s population exploded last year as New Yorkers, Californians and Pennsylvanians up and left their cities for the Sunshine State.
The U.S. Census Bureau named Florida the fastest-growing state in 2022, with an annual population increase of 1.9% within a year. That’s the first time since 1957 that Florida’s population grew faster than anywhere else across the United States.
New York has sent the most folks to Florida.
Florida Driver's License data shows that 61,728 New Yorkers moved to Florida in 2021 and 64,577 decided to call the Sunshine State home in 2022.
After New York, the most migration is from Georgia, Pennsylvania, Ohio and California.
Analysts suggest Florida is suddenly attractive to others due to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ conservative politics, the ability (after COVID) to work remotely, fewer taxes, home affordability, cost-of-living and warm climate.
County Commissioner Rebecca Bays said quality of life and wonderful climate make this part of Florida popular.
“Gov. DeSantis has convinced people in high-tax, high-crime, over-regulated states to come to the free state of Florida,” she said. “While that sounds good on the surface, local governments are struggling to keep up with the demands on infrastructure, public safety and our education system.
“To make matters more challenging, the legislature is hell-bent on dismantling local rule so that we cannot define how our county should grow,” Bays added. “That is our challenge and I believe our current board will is up to the challenge.”
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.