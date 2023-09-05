Chris Evan

Chris Evan

Chris Evan

 Matthew Beck / Chronicle photo editor

Citrus County got some love from the New York Times over the weekend because of the efficient way emergency management officials got the word out to residents to evacuate from Hurricane Idalia.

Specifically, the Times alluded to Citrus County’s wireless emergency alert system, designed to allow federal, state and local authorities to send messages about severe weather, unfolding disasters and abducted children on a single, uniform system.

