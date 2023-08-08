TALLAHASSEE — Transportation officials have started working on a proposal that could lead to a new toll road linking Interstate 10 and U.S. 98 in Northwest Florida, as the state's Turnpike Enterprise increases its presence in the region.

The Turnpike Enterprise, a division of the Florida Department of Transportation, introduced a rough outline last week for a multibillion-dollar, four-lane toll expressway from Interstate 10 to U.S. 98 along Florida Power & Light property and easements in Bay, Calhoun and Jackson counties and maybe Gulf County.

