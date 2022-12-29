From the closing of a long-time mall in Crystal River to the opening of a Target-anchored shopping center in Lecanto — it’s been quite a year for business.
Crystal River Mall closes
After 32 years, the Crystal River Mall closed for good in August.
A Miami developer bought it and plans to turn the property into a mix of apartments, townhomes and retail.
That story prompted many letters from long-time residents who remember when the mall in its heyday was a social nexus. Young people gathered there after school. Seniors walked the air-conditioned mall to escape the heat.
Someone posted “the end of an era,” on one of the entrance doors, summing up the past three decades.
Target, Aldi coming to new plaza
Citrus Countians had been clamoring for a Target and Aldi for years and, in April, official word came down from the county that both would be coming to a new plaza on the corner of County Road 491 and 486.
Work crews recently broke ground on the Shoppes at Black Diamond, which will also include a host of other stores such as Panera, Starbucks, Aldi, Tropical Smoothies, Texas Roadhouse and 7-Eleven.
Starbucks targets Citrus County
Starbucks is another retailer residents had been hoping would land in Citrus.
It looks like they got their wish threefold.
In April, word surfaced that Starbucks would occupy the Target-anchored Shoppes at Black Diamond at the corner of County Roads 491 and 486.
In November came news that the Insight Credit Union off State Road 44 in Inverness will be torn down to make way for the coffee house. Starbucks is also inquiring about property for a possible coffee house on State Road 44 just west of Coney Island hot dog eatery in Crystal River.
Car washes galore
This was the year for car washes.
Caliber Car Wash announced it will soon open its second county location on the northeast corner of County Roads 491 and 486 in Lecanto. It already has one along State Road 44 in Inverness.
A Tidal Wave Auto Spa express car wash is also building a facility near that intersection, next to Culver’s.
Construction of Beth’s Car Wash on U.S. 19, near West Cardinal Street, is well underway and should open in early 2023.
These new facilities come on the heels of the April grand opening of Big Dan’s Car Wash at the State Road 44 and U.S. 19 intersection in Crystal River.
Did I mention Big Dan is also building one at the corner of State Road 44 and County Road 491?
Gas prices hit record highs
Local motorists were hit with record high gas prices most of the year, a result of soaring oil costs.
In June, pump prices nudged $5 per gallon, forcing Citrus County residents and business owners to make budget adjustments.
“I’m just staying home (except for emergencies) and having my groceries delivered,” said Lisa Huggins of Homosassa.
The cost of a barrel of oil neared $120 last June, nearly double from August 2021, as increased oil demand outpaces the tight global supply. Fortunately, prices have been going down as 2022 ends.
Grocery prices soar while supplies dwindle
It wasn’t just gas prices going through the roof.
The cost of groceries and everyday products also went up. That’s if you could even find them, thanks to supply shortages.
Inflation, rising supply costs and other economic factors forced an across-the-board price hike in food. Samantha Jumper, one of the managers at Angelotti’s Pizza in Inverness, said in June they were forced to raise the delivery fee from $2 to $3.