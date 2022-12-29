Gulf View Square Mall

Gables at Gulf View is an apartment complex built behind the Gulf View Square Mall in Pasco County. The mall is situated on the west side of U.S. 19, south of State Road 52. The developer that has purchased the property where the former Crystal River Mall was located has indicated similar plans for its Citrus County property.

 Matthew Beck Chronicle photo editor

From the closing of a long-time mall in Crystal River to the opening of a Target-anchored shopping center in Lecanto — it’s been quite a year for business.

Crystal River Mall closes

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.