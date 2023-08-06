The prudent skipper first equips himself or herself with boat-handling skills and knowledge by enrolling in a public boating course offered by the United States Coast Guard Auxiliary. Actual experience can be a good teacher, but a boating safety course is invaluable to acquiring familiarity with boats, what to expect on the water and how to deal with it.
You are now the proud owner of your first boat and are about to become one of an ever-increasing number of new boat owners who are joining the hundreds of boaters already operating on our area’s waterways.
I sincerely hope you are a new “skipper” who understands the responsibility you have undertaken as the operator of your vessel. You do not only owe it to yourself, family and passengers, but to the rest of us boating enthusiasts who share the waters with you.
Too many of today’s boating mishaps can be traced to faulty boat handling by the inexperienced, untrained skipper. As the slogan, “Safe Boating is No Accident” indicates, accidents on the water can be minimized through education. Without proper training, skippers not only endanger the lives of themselves and their passengers, but also ruin the day for other boaters.
I encourage not only first-time boaters to attend one of the USCG Auxiliary boating courses, but experienced boaters as well. You, too, need to keep abreast of new techniques and changes in boating laws and regulations.
As a matter of fact, Homosassa Flotilla 15-4 has scheduled just such a class for Aug. 19. While taking this course, you will learn about boating and how to become a better and safer boater. During this course you will receive valuable information about the Homosassa and Crystal River area waterways.
For those born after Jan. 1, 1988, you will receive the Florida State Safe Boater Card, which is required by law. This course will be held one day only, on Saturday Aug.19, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the, West Citrus Community Center, 8940 W. Veterans Drive, Homosassa.
The cost is $40 and covers the textbook and any materials, which are yours to keep. A discount is available for family member(s) sharing books.
This is an opportunity to learn from the experts, who have a combined 160 years of boating experience and 130 years of teaching experience.
To reserve your seat, email George Dooris at george.dooris@saintleo.edu. Oh, yes, I would suggest that you bring your own lunch and bottled water. Cookies will be provided.
If you as a new boat owner, and one who will take advantage of this training and diligently try to fill the role of a seasoned skipper, your dreams of enjoying recreational boating are more likely to be fulfilled.
Boat owners should also be aware that some insurance companies may offer a premium discount for boat insurance for those owners who complete this course.
Just one other thing, though, before I head out to go fishing, if I were a new skipper, after enrolling in this course, I would ask my local Coast Guard Auxiliary flotilla to conduct a free Vessel Safety Check (VSC) on my new boat.
Wilbur B. Scott is retired from the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary and has been a longtime contributor for the Homosassa Flotilla 15.4 USCGA. He may be contacted via email at seacapt34448@yahoo.com.