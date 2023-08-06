CC Wilbur B Scott mug

Wilbur B. Scott

US Coast Guard Auxiliary

You are now the proud owner of your first boat and are about to become one of an ever-increasing number of new boat owners who are joining the hundreds of boaters already operating on our area’s waterways.

I sincerely hope you are a new “skipper” who understands the responsibility you have undertaken as the operator of your vessel. You do not only owe it to yourself, family and passengers, but to the rest of us boating enthusiasts who share the waters with you.

New Skipper

The prudent skipper first equips himself or herself with boat-handling skills and knowledge by enrolling in a public boating course offered by the United States Coast Guard Auxiliary. Actual experience can be a good teacher, but a boating safety course is invaluable to acquiring familiarity with boats, what to expect on the water and how to deal with it.