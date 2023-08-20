The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) recently announced the appointment of Sergeant Allison McLaughlin-Perry as the head of the Behavioral Health Unit (BHU).
Sgt. Allison McLaughlin-Perry's journey with CCSO began in 2005 when she joined as a deputy sheriff. Her tenure includes serving in various capacities such as the Tactical Impact Unit from 2008 to 2017 as a deputy/detective and later transferring to East Operations as a Community Crimes detective from June 2017 to 2019. She held the East Operations OIC position until her promotion to patrol sergeant in 2020.
In alignment with the ethos of law enforcement, the BHU addresses situations where individuals require assistance beyond punitive measures. The unit plays a vital role in mental health awareness and tackling substance-abuse issues, offering dedicated support to those facing these challenges.
The BHU comprises two behavioral health detectives, two domestic violence detectives, two victim advocates and two substance abuse advocates. This collaborative team works collectively to ensure individuals gain access to essential assistance.
Sheriff Prendergast expressed confidence in Sgt. McLaughlin-Perry's abilities, stating, "Sergeant McLaughlin-Perry's commitment has shone through in every role she has undertaken throughout her career. Our aim is to intervene early, assisting individuals in leading successful lives. The Behavioral Health Unit is pivotal in preventing crime within our county, and I am eager to witness the accomplishments the unit will achieve under her guidance."
In a recent endeavor, the BHU orchestrated Citrus County's inaugural "Here to Help" event. This collaborative initiative provided critical services free of charge, including health screenings, peer support, meals, hygiene products and pregnancy assistance. The availability of these fundamental necessities can alleviate stress and promote a positive mental well-being.