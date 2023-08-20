Sergeant Allison McLaughlin

Sgt. Allison McLaughlin-Perry

 Photo / CCSO

The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) recently announced the appointment of Sergeant Allison McLaughlin-Perry as the head of the Behavioral Health Unit (BHU).

Sgt. Allison McLaughlin-Perry's journey with CCSO began in 2005 when she joined as a deputy sheriff. Her tenure includes serving in various capacities such as the Tactical Impact Unit from 2008 to 2017 as a deputy/detective and later transferring to East Operations as a Community Crimes detective from June 2017 to 2019. She held the East Operations OIC position until her promotion to patrol sergeant in 2020.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle