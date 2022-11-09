The warning of buyer beware is nothing new, but complaints about false and misleading claims in the Medicare Advantage market have become so bad that government officials are stepping in to try and better protect seniors.
That’s important to Citrus County with well over a third of its residents who are seniors 65 years old and older. The Medicare enrollment period continues to Dec. 7.
Nationally, people aged 65 and older made up 17% of the U.S. population, but accounted for 35% of health care spending in 2019, the latest data available, according to the Peterson-KFF Health System Tracker.
In Citrus County, the percent of seniors is double the national average.
Meanwhile, nearly half of seniors are choosing Medicare Advantage plans, many making misleading promises of health care benefits and cash returns that aren’t really available to many Medicare Advantage recipients, according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the federal agency that administers the Medicare program.
While the number of people choosing Medicare Advantage plans has doubled during the past 15 years, the number of customers’ complaints about confusing and misleading Medicare Advantage marketing has also doubled, but in only one year, according to the Brookings Institute and the University of Southern California Schaeffer Center for Health Policy & Economics.
In 2021, Medicare Advantage plans accounted for 46% of all Medicare beneficiaries, with payments to Medicare Advantage plans from CMS and customers totaling $350 billion, according to the two organizations.
Medicare Advantage plans provide health insurance through a private insurer instead of from the government.
The plans typically bundle together preventative care, hospitalization coverage and often include prescription drug benefits.
Federal authorities imposed new rules on marketing this year designed to crack down on misleading claims. The new rules will make MA ads disclose that certain plans may not be available everywhere.
The new rules also require Medicare Advantage representatives record certain sales calls to customers.
The new rules don’t stop there.
Starting Jan. 1, 2023, CMS must approve all television ads in advance and will review ads already on air to ensure they meet marketing requirements, according to Kathryn Coleman, director of the Medicare Drug & Health Plan Contract Administration Group, in an October memo to all Medicare Advantage providers.
She wrote that the agency is “particularly concerned with national television advertisements promoting (Medicare Advantage) plan benefits and cost savings.”
She went on to say that the ads failed to say that the benefits and savings may not be available everywhere or to all plan enrollees, or that the ads overstate available benefits.
In some cases the ads “use words and imagery that may confuse beneficiaries or cause them to believe the advertisement is coming directly from the government.”
“We have reviewed thousands of complaints and hundreds of audio calls and have identified numerous issues with information provided to beneficiaries that is confusing, misleading or inaccurate,” Coleman wrote.
Coleman said CMS is taking additional steps to ensure compliance during Medicare’s annual enrollment period for next year, including:
• Reviewing all marketing complaints received during the enrollment period, and targeting its oversight and review Medicare Advantage organizations and Part D drug sponsors with higher or increasing rates of complaints.
• Reviewing recordings of agent and broker calls with potential enrollees.
• Secretly reviewing marketing events by reviewing television, print, and internet marketing and calling related telephone numbers or requesting information via online applications.
