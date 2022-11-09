Medicare Advantage

Starting Jan. 1, 2023, CMS must approve all television ads in advance and will review ads already on air to ensure they meet marketing requirements, according to Kathryn Coleman, director of the Medicare Drug & Health Plan Contract Administration Group, in an October memo to all Medicare Advantage providers.

 Dreamstime / TNS

The warning of buyer beware is nothing new, but complaints about false and misleading claims in the Medicare Advantage market have become so bad that government officials are stepping in to try and better protect seniors.

That’s important to Citrus County with well over a third of its residents who are seniors 65 years old and older. The Medicare enrollment period continues to Dec. 7.

Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.