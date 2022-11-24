Spectators will now be able to utilize both sides of HWY 19 to view the parade floats.
At the request of the City of Crystal River and the Citrus County Sheriff’s department, it has been decided to move forward with a new route for this year’s Crystal River Christmas parade, on December 3rd. This decision was not made lightly, and while the Citrus County Chamber of Commerce is committed to continuing this holiday tradition, we assure you that we take the safety of our parade participants and spectators very seriously. This new route will shift the beginning of the parade to the South, closing both sides of HWY 19, and creating a detour for through-traffic.
The Crystal River Christmas Parade will now begin south of the intersection of HWY 44 at NW 3rd Street. The floats will begin their journey entering HWY 19 between Walgreens and Sara’s Diner and exit at Paradise Point, just past Truist Bank. Spectators will now be able to utilize both sides of HWY 19 to view the parade floats from a safe distance. The parade is scheduled to begin at 6PM on December 3rd.
Traffic Detour Information:
North and South bound traffic on HWY 19 will be detoured between the HWY 44 intersection (across from La Casita Mexican Restaurant) through Martin Luther King Blvd (at the Winn-Dixie Plaza) beginning at 5PM, December 3rd. The closure is estimated to last through 9PM, December 3rd. Through-traffic can utilize Martin Luther King Blvd.
Additional Road Closures:
You can also expect the following downtown Crystal River roads to be closed to through-traffic from 3PM – 7PM: