About a third of Citrus County’s residents are 65 years old or older. And with age comes more trips to emergency rooms, operating tables, and rehabilitation centers.

Nationally, seniors 65 years old and older account for more than half of people going to physical therapists for help. And more than half of those patients are women.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.