About a third of Citrus County’s residents are 65 years old or older. And with age comes more trips to emergency rooms, operating tables, and rehabilitation centers.
Nationally, seniors 65 years old and older account for more than half of people going to physical therapists for help. And more than half of those patients are women.
In Citrus County, there is no shortage of people needing rehabilitation.
So, it is no accident that New Mexico-based ClearSky Health will open its first physical rehabilitation center in Florida in Lecanto.
The company operates six rehabilitation centers in four states, but plans on opening 10 more soon.
That’s a reflection of the need for rehabilitation beds as our population ages.
Here is a question-and-answer conversation with Cathy Alonzo, ClearSky’s vice president of marketing and business development:
Q: Why did ClearSky select Citrus County as its next location for a rehabilitation center?
A: ClearSky Health is proud to be a part of the medical community of Citrus County and Lecanto and looks forward to providing a much-needed post-acute service to this community. We have worked hand-in-hand with the county and economic development to determine the strategic location that will best serve the fast growing population.
Q: When do you anticipate the facility opening? When did construction begin?
A: ClearSky Rehabilitation Hospital of Lecanto should open (the) third quarter of this year. (Construction began) September 2022.
Q: What rehabilitation services will the facility offer?
A: Patients who are treated at the hospital will interact and set individual goals with an interdisciplinary team that includes a physician; rehabilitation nurses; physical, occupational, and speech therapists; case managers; respiratory therapists; dietitians; and other healthcare professionals. The average length of stay is 10-14 days.
Q: Does there continue to be a growing need for rehabilitation here?
A: Yes, there continues to be a need for rehabilitation in Citrus County and the surrounding area due to the growing population.
Q: Is that because patients are discharged from hospitals earlier than 30-40 years ago?
A: Hospitals are discharging patients sooner and the need for medical rehabilitation to get patients back to their prior level of function and continue medical management before discharging them back home safely.
Q: Will there be anything unique about your new facility?
A: Our hospital will differ from other rehabilitative programs because of its highly trained team, specialized equipment, state-of-the-art facility, and integrative approach. Our staff will go above and beyond normal service expectations to provide patients with optimum outcomes for their recoveries. The new medical rehabilitation hospital will:
• Be licensed and accredited.
• Use an interdisciplinary team approach to care.
• Have a physician with specialized training in rehabilitation supervise medical services.
• Provide rehabilitative nursing 24/7.
• Offer patients therapy for a minimum of 15 hours a week.
A national study shows patients treated at medical rehabilitation hospitals return home sooner, remain home longer, have fewer hospital readmissions and ER visits, and live longer versus those treated at nursing homes or skilled nursing facilities.
Q: How will the facility be staffed?
A: We will staff about 100 employees to include specially trained rehabilitation nurses, physical, occupational and speech therapists, case managers, dietary, housekeeping and other ancillary staff.
This is a ClearSky Health hospital and is not a joint venture. We are working with developers to construct the building using our prototype model.
Q: How was the size/number of beds determined?
A: ClearSky Lecanto is a 36-bed hospital. We have a bed need methodology we use to base this off of.
Q: Can the facility be expanded, that is to say can you add more rooms later? Any potential of building another facility in Citrus County?
A: Yes, our facility is designed to be expanded in the future. There are no current plans to open another facility in Citrus County.
Q: Did the age demographics in Citrus County help decide on opening a facility here?
A: Yes, that was one factor amongst others based on our bed need methodology.