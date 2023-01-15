Citrus County is now part of a new Animal Cruelty Task Force established by State Attorney Bill Gladson.
The task force is for the Fifth Judicial Circuit and includes Hernando, Marion, Lake, Sumter, as well as Citrus County.
In a media release, Gladson said the task force’s goal was for law enforcement, animal services, and other animal protection organizations to work together to effectively investigate and prosecute animal cruelty crimes throughout the Fifth Judicial Circuit.
In coordination with the newly created task force, Gladson also now created an animal cruelty unit within the State Attorney’s Office. The unit is composed of assistant state attorneys with the “interest, experience, and knowledge necessary to bring justice to animal victims.”
The task force includes the University of Florida College of Veterinary Medicine, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, county animal services, and local law enforcement agencies.
As part of the task force effort, members of the community are needed to tell law enforcement and animal services when animal neglect and abuse are suspected, the media release said.
“My office is committed to aggressively prosecuting animal cruelty cases, and I am grateful for the team which shares our commitment,” Gladson said in the release. “The reach of these crimes goes beyond harm to innocent animals; these criminals pose a risk to the entire community.”
Animal cruelty is commonly linked with violence against people, domestic violence, and criminal enterprises, according to the Animal Legal Defense Fund. Nearly 70% of animal abusers have criminal records and animal abusers are five times more likely to commit violent crimes against people, according to the nonprofit, advocacy organization.
Its stated mission is to protect the lives and advance the interests of animals through the legal system.
Florida ranks seventh in the nation in terms of the strength of its anti-cruelty legislation, according to the Animal Legal Defense Fund.
Research suggests that animal cruelty is one of several antisocial or deviant behaviors that a person may engage in concurrently or over the course of their life, according to the research published in the Journal of Animal Ethics in 2014.
“Violence is violence; and those who commit violence rarely limit their victim pool to a single species. This means that animal abuse can be an indicator of other forms of deviant behavior and conversely, familial violence may also be an indicator that animals in the home are in danger,” according to the Animal Legal Defense Fund.
But animal cruelty crimes ought to be taken seriously in their own right — not just for their links to interpersonal violence — because animals who are victims of crime deserve justice, according to the Animal Legal Defense Fund’s website.
“However, it is still important for people, particularly those working within the criminal justice system, to understand The Link because it can and should inform intervention and rehabilitation strategy,” according to the nonprofit organization.
Citing recent studies, the Animal Legal Defense Fund warns that that children who witness violence toward animals could be greatly affected.
Children who witness both animal cruelty and family violence are more likely to experience depression and anxiety, the organization says. And when children or teenagers abuse animals, it could be a sign that the child has been abused.
Citrus County has had no shortage of recent animal abuse arrests.
On Dec. 7, 2022, Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies charged a 38-year-old Beverly Hills with 12 counts of animal cruelty charges.
In addition to the dozen counts of animal cruelty charges, Shannon Marie Morgan was also charged with one count of child neglect. Her home was littered with animal feces and urine with rats running freely throughout the dwelling.
In Nov. 1, 2022, an investigation into a Hernando home by a Citrus County animal control officer led to animal cruelty charges against one of the residents and a charge of abuse of an elderly or disabled person.
The arrest of Joseph Michael Stewart, 20, began when a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a single-wide mobile home on North Dogie Terrace to help an animal control officer.
According to the deputy’s report, the odor of ammonia from urine from the dilapidated home was so strong it made it difficult to breath inside and soon later his eyes began to burn from the toxic fumes.
The deputy charged Stewart with three counts of causing cruelty, death, or pain and suffering to an animal and one count of abuse of an elderly or disabled person.