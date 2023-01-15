Fifth Judicial Circuit logo

Citrus County is now part of a new Animal Cruelty Task Force established by State Attorney Bill Gladson.

The task force is for the Fifth Judicial Circuit and includes Hernando, Marion, Lake, Sumter, as well as Citrus County.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.