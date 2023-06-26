Whispering Pines Park improvements 4

Whispering Pines Park has been a Inverness landmark for decades.

 Matthew Beck / Chronicle photo editor

The playground equipment at Whispering Pines Park, which was installed in the late 1990s, has reached the end of its lifecycle, City Manager Eric Williams informed council members at the June 20 public agenda meeting.

“We had a plan to replace that equipment, but remember, a decision was made to invest heavily – almost $700,000 – in the playground at Liberty Park,” said Williams. However, he added that it has been challenging to find playground vendors who are responsive and provide quotes.

