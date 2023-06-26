The playground equipment at Whispering Pines Park, which was installed in the late 1990s, has reached the end of its lifecycle, City Manager Eric Williams informed council members at the June 20 public agenda meeting.
“We had a plan to replace that equipment, but remember, a decision was made to invest heavily – almost $700,000 – in the playground at Liberty Park,” said Williams. However, he added that it has been challenging to find playground vendors who are responsive and provide quotes.
Fortunately for the city, Williams continued, Inverness participates in several national purchasing cooperatives, including OMNIA Partners Cooperative Purchasing, which enabled them to get responses from vendors who might not typically do so for this project.
However, despite on-site inspections by multiple vendors, no pricing or proposals were provided. Williams stated, “At the end of the day, we received a single proposal from one of the largest vendors out there, called GameTime. They specialize in outdoor, commercial-grade playground equipment.”
Williams emphasized that GameTime is a reputable company, and their proposal amounted to $157,725.29. The city had allocated $150,000 for the project, so the remaining difference would need to be appropriated later through a budget transfer.
To convince the city council, Williams presented a PowerPoint presentation with an artistic rendering of the proposed park features.
Councilors had questions about what would be included, and they were informed that the proposal covered everything from beginning to end, including permits, removal of the old equipment, and installation. Additional shade structures were also mentioned, despite the park already having sufficient shade.
In a lighthearted moment, City Councilor Gene Davis (Seat 3) suggested negotiating the price. He used a car dealership analogy, saying, “...The truck’s $51,000, but I only have $50,000 that my wife said I can spend on the truck. I guarantee you can probably get the truck for $50,000.”
However, Davis acknowledged that negotiation might be unlikely since the proposal came through the national cooperative.
The council indicated a favorable leaning towards the cost and proposed design.
“I know my daughter has been to the park recently, and I’ve seen the condition of the equipment. We definitely need an updated version,” said Crystal Lizanich (Seat 1).