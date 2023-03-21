Scott Yates doesn’t mince words about the condition of Sugarmill Woods Country Club when his company took ownership last July.
“It was in rough shape (and) it was in danger of shutting down at one point,” he said.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Scott Yates doesn’t mince words about the condition of Sugarmill Woods Country Club when his company took ownership last July.
“It was in rough shape (and) it was in danger of shutting down at one point,” he said.
Eight months later, conditions at the semi-private course are much improved. It probably will take until later this year before golfers will see much of the country club’s former luster restored.
“Hopefully next fall the golf courses will be all the way back,” Yates said. “We need a summer of proper maintenance practices on our fairways.”
But Yates said he is pleased with the transformation in less than a year.
“We cleaned the place up,” he said. “It had really gone downhill as far as general maintenance. The community is really getting behind us and we have a lot of support from our membership.”
Tampa-based Links Golf LLC in July bought Sugarmill Woods Country Club, Southern Woods Golf Club and Oak Village Bath and Tennis Club from Cabot Group of Canada.
Links Golf is led by Yates, a 30-year PGA member and golf pro, and his wife, Penny Parks.
Since Links Golf took over, membership has increased from 698 to 817, with about half being golfing members.
“We've given them hope,” he said. “(They) see there’s something to look forward to.”
Yates said the new ownership has put $2 million to $4 million into the makeover efforts at all three properties, which have included improving the links and courses at Sugarmill, upgrading the clubhouse and installing new landscaping and flooring.
Joy Figueredo has been a member there for about nine years and can attest to the rough shape of the course and clubhouse.
“It was almost unplayable,” she said. “It was very bad. We wouldn’t even play it because it was so bad.”
Since the new owner took control, “it’s definitely improving,” she said.
“From the facilities, to the pickleball court to the golf course — everything is better now that what it was in June.”
Figueredo said the clubhouse is up and running, there’s a new chef and groundskeeper and ownership has made some good hires
“They’re putting money into it,” she said.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.