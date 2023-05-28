Woodspring Suites

Woodspring Suites is an extended-stay hotel in downtown Inverness. It is now open and located at 123 S. Seminole Ave.

 Matthew Beck / Chronicle photo editor

The hospitality industry is market-driven, and in Citrus County, it seems the market was pressing the gas pedal to the floorboard.

Every few months, there was another new hotel announcement. The county, with about 150,000 residents, boasts 25 hotels, motels, and a few bed and breakfasts. Of those 25 businesses, 12 are concentrated in Crystal River.

Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.