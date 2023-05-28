The hospitality industry is market-driven, and in Citrus County, it seems the market was pressing the gas pedal to the floorboard.
Every few months, there was another new hotel announcement. The county, with about 150,000 residents, boasts 25 hotels, motels, and a few bed and breakfasts. Of those 25 businesses, 12 are concentrated in Crystal River.
They range from boutique-style establishments like the Mermaid and Manatee Suites bed and breakfast in Homosassa to family and business-oriented hotels like the Hampton Inn on U.S. 19 in Crystal River, and everything in between.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
But when is enough, enough?
Remember, the hospitality industry is market-driven. There are about 1,200 hotels, motels, and bed and breakfasts in Citrus County.
John Pricher, director of the Citrus County Visitors Bureau, said that the foot is now easing off the gas pedal.
“I don’t think we’re going to see anything new until the numbers support it,” he said.
The county’s hotels, motels, and bed and breakfasts had approximately 590,000 overnight visitors this past year, resulting in about a 70 percent occupancy rate, which is good, according to Pricher.
The problem for Citrus County’s hospitality industry is that almost all of it is driven by leisure tourism, he said.
That means most hotels are utilized by tourists visiting the area and its attractions, rather than people coming for business meetings.
And that makes the hospitality business in Citrus County “very volatile,” especially since “the economy impacts (leisure) the most,” said Pricher.
This was clearly seen during the Great Recession when families canceled vacations and hotel stays, Pricher said.
There are still many industry experts inquiring about starting another hotel here, but Pricher said that those calls are still a long way from breaking ground and starting construction.
With lingering high inflation and a possible recession, “there’s a lot of uncertainty,” especially with no local industry that would attract business people for meetings.
Significant local industry, if we had it, would act as a buffer during bad economic times, he said.
So who decides when it’s time to build another hotel?
Pricher said investors have consultants on their teams who “crunch the numbers.”
“And if they’re not being built, it’s because they don’t think they can meet the monthly targets,” he said.
So the number of overnight stays in Citrus County will have to increase by a few percentage points and remain consistent before another hotel, not already in the pipeline, is built, he said.
Hotelier Dr. Paresh Desai recently opened a 75-suite hotel in Inverness, accommodating long-term stays as well as one-night visitors.
Business is a little slow now, but it’s the slow season, said Desai, who built Woodspring Suites in Inverness.
He said he’s confident it will pick up.
But the Inverness hotel near HCA Florida Citrus Hospital is unique because it will also cater to the hospital’s student doctors in HCA’s residency program, visiting nurses, and aviation students, he said.
Even with his Port Paradise hotel in Crystal River, Desai said he was demolishing most of the existing structure and rebuilding new rooms, but not adding any additional rooms. The market can’t sustain more rooms now.
The county’s population will have to grow by an additional 20,000-30,000 people to warrant another hotel, Desai said.
Unless the county’s economy changes and higher-paying jobs are created here, the hospitality market will remain susceptible to economic fluctuations, he said.
And that means no more hotels are likely to be built anytime soon, and the foot stays off the accelerator.