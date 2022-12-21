Two proposed large-scale housing developments survived their first hurdle last week by getting positive recommendations from the county’s Planning & Development Commission (PDC).
Now it goes to county commissioners at their Jan. 24 meeting. That board is the final authority on the matter and can either uphold or deny the PDC’s recommendation.
Amber Ridge will wrap around the Target-anchored retail area on the southwest corner of County Roads 491 and 486. The development, on the southern boundary of Black Diamond, encompasses 135 acres in the county’s Central Ridge area and will be a mix of 250 single-family homes and 155 townhomes.
Also getting a heads-up from the PDC is a proposed apartment complex on 15.5 acres by the new 40,000-square-foot rehabilitation center off C.R. 486 in Lecanto. In all, 300 apartments are planned, at 20 units per acre. These will be market-rate pricing (not state-subsidized) for workforce housing.
The apartment buildings will be three stories and will not abut Black Diamond, but will have access to the YMCA.
County planning staffers had recommended approval before the meeting and the board went with that recommendation. Both housing applications were approved with conditions, a standard practice with PDC cases.
Joe Cappuccilli, with Gulf to Lakes Real Estate Inc., is positive those conditions can be worked out.
“We just probably need some clarification on a couple of the conditions,” he said. “I believe they're workable.”
Gulf to Lakes Real Estate is brokering the transaction for CR486 LLC, which is selling 136 acres to Dix Development of Lake Mary, Florida. The engineer for the project is Ocala-based Pigeon-Ardurra.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.