WoodSpring Suites hotel in downtown Inverness reached its final milestone Thursday.
About 70 people came to the open house for WoodSpring Suites, a new, 72-suite, extended-stay hotel on South Seminole Avenue.
Hotelier Dr. Paresh Desai will open the hotel to guests at the end of the month.
“I feel great,” he told the Chronicle after the open house. “It’s a relief to finish it after (delays from) the COVID pandemic, labor problems, supply-chain problems.”
Desai, who has built other Florida hotels, said this project was the most difficult.
The land was originally owned by the Citrus County Hospital Board and leased to Hospital Corporation of America. It took the three parties 18 months to tease the property out of the lease agreement. Then it took more than 18 months to build the hotel, with Desai struggling with supply and labor problems.
Desai said it traditionally takes him 12-18 months to complete a hotel project.
The hotel will also work with nearby HCA Florida Citrus Hospital just blocks away, offering suites for the hospital’s residency programs and traveling nurses, in addition to Inverness tourists, Desai said.
The hospital also welcomed the hotel’s completion.
“WoodSpring Suites is a welcome addition to the area and will be especially beneficial to the patient families who may be traveling from out of town to be near their loved ones receiving care at HCA Florida Citrus Hospital,” said Katie Myers, HCA Florida Citrus Hospital spokeswoman. “We look forward to the positive impact the hotel will offer our community.”
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.
Reporter
