Insight Credit Union officials have formally announced the location of its new Inverness branch.
The address is 109 North Apopka Ave., near the intersection of that road and Courthouse Square downtown.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Insight Credit Union officials have formally announced the location of its new Inverness branch.
The address is 109 North Apopka Ave., near the intersection of that road and Courthouse Square downtown.
The office will be open for customers Monday, March 20.
In preparation for the move, the ATM and night depository will be unavailable starting March 17.
The new branch will have the same hours of operation and many of the current services from the former office.
The existing site at 2080 State Road 44 in Inverness will be torn down to make way for a new Starbucks.
Insight Credit Union remains committed to serving our members in Citrus County and intends to for many years to come,” George Davis, president and CEO of Insight Credit Union, told the Chronicle in November.
Founded in 1935, Insight is a state-chartered credit union with 13 locations serving 50,000 members in Citrus, Orange, Seminole, Volusia, Osceola, Lake, Sumter and Marion Counties.
As for the new Starbucks: it’s too early to say when construction will begin. The Chronicle will provide updates as more information is announced.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.