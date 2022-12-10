Get ready for two massive residential developments headed to Lecanto.
Earlier this year, news broke about the retail explosion planned at the intersections of County Roads 486 and 491.
Big names like Target, Texas Roadhouse, Aldi and Starbucks are coming.
Now, it’s time for the housing boom to accommodate all the new folks who will be moving to that area because of the stores, the future Suncoast Parkway interchange off County Road 486 and the plethora of services such as the YMCA and a new rehab center on the way.
Amber Ridge, which will wrap around the retail area on the southwest corner of the intersection, goes before the Planning & Development Commission on Dec. 15 and then to county commissioners Jan. 24.
Joe Cappuccilli, with Gulf to Lakes Real Estate Inc., is brokering the transaction for CR486 LLC, which is selling 136 acres to Dix Development of Lake Mary, Florida. The engineer for the project is Ocala-based Pigeon-Ardurra.
Amber Ridge encompasses 136 acres in the county’s Central Ridge area and is currently zoned as medium density residential that allows up to four dwelling units per acre. But this project will actually have three units per acre, “less than what is allowed under the current zoning,” Cappuccilli said.
The property is on the southern boundary of Black Diamond.
The single-family homes are expected to be about 2,000 square feet. A community clubhouse and pool will be built and 20% of the development would remain open space.
There will be four separate access points into Amber Ridge, with the main one being off C.R. 491.
The two-story townhomes will have four to eight attached units per building. A portion of the townhomes will have Black Diamond Ranch Golf Course visibility and be gated and the other would overlook the Target plaza.
There will be connectivity to the YMCA on its eastern side as well as the new rehab center going up.
Apartments
In a separate housing project, look for the building of a new apartment complex on 15.5 acres by the new 40,000-foot rehabilitation center off C.R. 486 in Lecanto.
Cappuccilli said 300 apartments are planned, at 20 units per acre. These will be market-rate pricing (not state-subsidized) to accommodate the county's workforce, he said.
The apartment buildings will be three stories and will not abut Black Diamond, Cappuccilli said. They will also have access to the YMCA.
What’s driving all this?
“The developer certainly feels good about the retail coming in and sees it as a huge selling product,” Cappuccilli said.
But it’s not just convenient access to stores.
It’s the future easy-on, easy-off Suncoast Parkway interchange by the developments and the affordability of the land.
“That is why these developers are starting to come to this market,” he said.
Dix Development is already marketing the site on its website and describes it like this:
“Expect a community that promotes parks, recreation and walk-ability. With the YMCA adjacent to the community, all the amenities you can imagine are at your fingertips.
“Maybe you want to use your golf cart on one of the many wide multi-use trails and visit the Shoppes at Black Diamond.”