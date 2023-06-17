The day Dennis McSeaton got his key to his new Habitat for Humanity home in Citrus Springs, a few things didn’t go exactly as planned.
The house wasn’t ready for him and his daughter Sophia to move in, but that didn’t dampen their joy.
After more than three years of working steadily toward his goal of providing a home for Sophia, McSeaton, a single dad, was over-the-moon happy just to know it was finally theirs.
His own dad, also named Dennis McSeaton, had traveled from Bradenton that day, Friday, June 9, to be with his son and granddaughter as they got their key.
Other family members, including his grandmother, Sue Cummings, were also there to celebrate.
“He made it his mission to be here for her and to provide a good home for her,” his dad said. “This has been his major focus for the past several years, and he’s worked hard for this.”
He added, “He’s had a hard climb up the ladder to get to this point.”
•••
The hard climb started when 25-year-old Dennis McSeaton was 17 and learned he was going to be a father.
A student at Crystal River High School, he dropped out to take care of his family, his then-girlfriend and their baby.
“I started working, doing anything I could,” he said. “I was working at Mr. B’s Car Wash and one of my buddies saw me working real hard and he asked if I wanted to be an electrician and come and work for him.
“So, he taught me (the trade), and for the next few years I was driving all over Florida doing Walmart remodels. That’s how I got into electric and have stuck with it ever since — I don’t know where I’d be today.”
Until they split up, McSeaton and Sophia’s mother struggled to find housing for themselves and their daughter.
“I tried getting into the Habitat program two times before, but my credit score wasn’t good,” McSeaton said.
•••
About four years ago, McSeaton found a mobile home for rent — six bedrooms and about as many bathrooms.
“It was a telemarketing office, with a bunch of little cubicles and one big room, like a living room, but no kitchen or a whole bathroom,” he said. “So, my stupid self, I tried to do something for my family and get us into our own home.
“After a year of paying my bills on time and building my credit up with (the owner), he said he’d do a ‘rent to own’ with me,” McSeaton said.
“The bathroom only had a commercial sink and toilet, so I put in two sinks, a big mirror, two LED lights and a bathtub. I ran the electrical and did the plumbing, put in a hot water heater, washer and dryer outlets, put in a whole kitchen and more (a/c) window units.”
McSeaton said he put several thousand dollars into the home, thinking it would be his one day, but that didn’t happen.
“At the end of the year the guy said, ‘Thanks for the work,’ and kicked us out,” he said. “After that, we didn’t have anywhere to go.”
McSeaton said he found a fifth-wheel camper in Inglis that they moved into.
“When me and the mother of my daughter split up, I sold the fifth wheel, and that’s what got me into the place I’ve been living in for the past few years,” he said.
Meanwhile, McSeaton fought to get 50/50 custody of his daughter and to get her a real home.
That’s when he tried Habitat for Humanity again, and this time he was accepted into the program, doing all the required “sweat equity” volunteer hours himself.
For the next three years he’d travel from where he was living in Crystal River to his electrical job from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in Homosassa, drive to the Habitat ReStore in Crystal River after work and only have time to volunteer about an hour before the store closed, and then pick his daughter up from daycare in Inglis.
“Dennis is a very responsible father,” said George Rusaw, President and CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Citrus County. “He’s an electrician by trade, which brings a useful skill set to the neighborhood. Sophia will have plenty of other children to interact with and a very supportive church community to embrace her.”
•••
At the closing, as McSeaton signed a mountain of paperwork to become a homeowner for the first time, he was nervous.
Sophia, sitting at a table at the Habitat for Humanity office eating a huge doughnut with sprinkles and drawing a picture of her new house, announced, “This is actually really fun!”
She talked about her new bedroom, that she wants a poster of her favorite movie, “Hocus Pocus,” to put on the wall and a disco ball hanging from the ceiling.
“For Father’s Day, I’m going to make him a card and get him a candy basket or doughnuts,” she whispered.
She added, “My dad says when I’m 10 I can get a flip phone — I can only text and talk on that!”
In a phone call the day after the closing, McSeaton said that now that the paperwork was finished and he got the key to his house, he felt much more relaxed.
“I’ve been thinking about what I’m going to do later in my life — I always overthink things,” he said with a laugh. “My dream for Sophia is to know she’ll always have a house of her own.
“I want her to finish school and not drop out.”
He said they have a piggy bank that he’s been putting tip money in that he gets from his jobs and that there’s several hundred dollars in there, he estimated.
“She’s never been to Disney World, so we might go there,” he said. “We just love spending time together, skating and riding bikes, outdoor stuff.
“When I was going to court to try to get 50/50 custody and no child support, I told other construction workers, some who were older, and they all said there’s no way I would get that because they didn’t and they barely had any (parental) rights. But I think it depends on how much you push and how much you show the court that you actually want to be there.
“But I went to the courthouse and pulled the paperwork, and when I didn’t know how to file it, I found someone in Ocala … that explained it to me and helped me fill it out.
“So many guys told me that I couldn’t do it, but I did it,” he said, “and everything worked out the way I wanted it to.”