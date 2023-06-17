Habitat for Humanity

Single father Dennis McSeaton and his daughter, Sophia, outside their new Habitat for Humanity home in Citrus Springs.

“My dream for Sophia is to know she’ll always have a house of her own," McSeaton said.

The day Dennis McSeaton got his key to his new Habitat for Humanity home in Citrus Springs, a few things didn’t go exactly as planned.

The house wasn’t ready for him and his daughter Sophia to move in, but that didn’t dampen their joy.

Habitat for Humanity

Dennis McSeaton puts in "sweat equity" volunteer hours toward the construction of his own Habitat for Humanity home.

