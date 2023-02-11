Citrus County is not exactly known as a ‘glamping destination’ for tourists.
But the first forays into ‘glamorous camping' will be taken Thursday when the Citrus County Planning and Development Commission (PDC) considers a request to change the current land use designation on a pristine waterfront parcel to one that would allow RVs and campgrounds.
But not everyone is excited about it.
Some homeowners who live near the proposed site have raised concerns of environmental destruction, increased congestion and incompatibility with the area.
Many have put up 'no rezoning' signs on their property and plan to show up at Thursday's meeting to voice their displeasure.
The proposed Fishcreek Glampground & Ramp, on South Fishcreek Point off Ozello Trail in Crystal River, would accommodate up to 37 RV sites, 23 glamping areas and five traditional camping sites.
Attorney Clark Stillwell, representing Sunshine RV Campground LLC, told the Chronicle he has received about an equal number of responses from supporters and opponents.
A county staff report said the request may be consistent with the comprehensive plan and land development code provided some revisions and clarifications are made to the proposal.
Fishcreek Glampground and Ramp currently operates as a members-only boat ramp, serving the local fishing community. The glampground would be built in the next few years and include luxury canvas tents, primitive camping sites, and RV sites.
“The vision of this glampground is to offer private luxury camping accommodations with a strong focus on eco-tourism,” according to the applicant.
The location offers “one of the best and quickest access points to the Gulf and Fishcreek channel, which is known for its natural beauty and great backcountry fishing,” the applicant wrote. “It’s also the closest and quickest location to the scallop grounds, which is one of the largest tourist draws for Citrus County.”
A public notice sign is erected at the property notifying people of a land-use change in the FishCreek watershed.
That’s not enough, said Gary Rankel of Citrus Hills.
The public has not been properly brought up to speed and “not having an informed public to offer their comments on this proposed development at the February 16 Planning Board hearing is unacceptable," Rankel said in an email to county commissioners.
“Planning for this huge “glampground” in such a gorgeous, pristine area has apparently been going on for many months, and not a word alerting the public outside of the cryptic public notice,” he said.
The PDC meets at 9 a.m. Feb. 16 in room 166 of the Lecanto Government Building, 3600 W. Sovereign Path.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.