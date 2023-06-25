building inspections

Citrus County’s Building Division has implemented changes in procedures.

A Pre-Final Inspection is now a required inspection for new construction of single-family homes and duplexes. This inspection will automatically generate in the Building Division’s permitting portal. Contractors and Owner-Builders will have the option to schedule this inspection during the second inspection grouping.

