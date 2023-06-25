Effective immediately, Citrus County’s Building Division has implemented the following changes in procedures:
A Pre-Final Inspection is now a required inspection for new construction of single-family homes and duplexes. This inspection will automatically generate in the Building Division’s permitting portal. Contractors and Owner-Builders will have the option to schedule this inspection during the second inspection grouping.
Contractors and Owner-Builders must upload the Pre-Final Electric form at the time of submitting their permit application. Permitting staff will review the document for completeness, verifying the permit number, address, contractor signature, and owner signature, and ensuring it has been notarized.
The $50 fee for the Pre-Final Electric form and inspection will no longer be charged.
These changes aim to streamline the process, enhance efficiency, and eliminate unnecessary steps for contractors, owner/builders, and permitting staff.
For more information or to receive permitting assistance, contact the Building Customer Service Center at 352-527-5310.
Alternatively, you can visit the contractor window located at the Lecanto Government Building, which is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Building Division staff members are available to assist with permitting functions, including scanning plans and navigating the new permitting portal.