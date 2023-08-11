New College Conservatives

New College of Florida officials on Thursday interviewed three final candidates vying to become the school’s next permanent president.

 Chris O'Meara/AP

TALLAHASSEE — New College of Florida officials on Thursday interviewed three final candidates vying to become the school’s next permanent president, including current Interim President Richard Corcoran.

The trustees also interviewed Tyler Fisher, an associate professor of modern languages and literature at the University of Central Florida, and Robert Gervasi, a former interim president at the University of Mount Union in Ohio.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle