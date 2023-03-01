TALLAHASSEE — A revamped New College of Florida Board of Trustees, dominated by conservative allies of Gov. Ron DeSantis, took aim Tuesday at issues related to diversity, equity and inclusion — including deciding to eliminate the school’s Office of Outreach and Inclusive Excellence.

Tuesday’s meeting also was the first for Interim President Richard Corcoran, a Republican former House speaker and state education commissioner who was appointed after trustees ousted former President Patricia Okker last month.

