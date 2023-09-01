New Church Without Walls to move

In this March 10, 2016 photo, contractor Charles “Bud” Daly, left, Inverness Lowe’s store manager Tim Graff and New Church Without Walls International pastor Rev. Doug Alexander talk about the church’s new facility in Lecanto. The property has been sold and the church is temporarily without walls until they're able to convert the old Publix building in Inverness into a new ministry complex, which would include their Let’s Feed Citrus food distribution program.

 Matthew Beck / Chronicle photo editor

As Citrus County prepared for Hurricane Idalia, Doug Alexander and his crew at the New Church Without Walls gave out a truckload of blue tarps and water AND packed up everything in their ministry complex at 301 S. Kensington Ave. in Lecanto and moved it into storage.

Thursday, Aug. 31, was their last day in that facility.

