As Citrus County prepared for Hurricane Idalia, Doug Alexander and his crew at the New Church Without Walls gave out a truckload of blue tarps and water AND packed up everything in their ministry complex at 301 S. Kensington Ave. in Lecanto and moved it into storage.
Thursday, Aug. 31, was their last day in that facility.
Now the church is without walls temporarily.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Alexander, New Church Without Walls pastor and bishop, said on Aug. 11 that he had signed a lease agreement for the former Publix building in the Inverness Regional Shopping Center on U.S. 41.
However, it will be a while until the former grocery store is able to be converted to another ministry complex.
“There’s a lot that needs to be done,” Alexander said. “It’s not just walls that need to be put up to make offices, classrooms and a sanctuary, but everything has to be ADA, wheelchair compliant. So, a lot of things have to take place before we can use the building.”
He added that it will also cost up to several thousand dollars to build out the facility, both for the church and the Let’s Feed Citrus food distribution to the community they do regularly.
Meanwhile, the church is without a worship space, at least for this Sunday, Sept. 3.
“No church this Sunday,” Alexander said. "The following Sunday, Sept. 10, we’ll be meeting at Citrus High School in the cafeteria.”
He said they will have church at 10:30 a.m. for the next six Sundays.
“We’re praying that everything comes together,” he said. “It’s definitely in God’s hands.”
The church has office space at Alesci’s Corner plaza near Dollar General on Norvell Bryant (County Road 486) in Hernando and has the same phone number and mailing address. Phone: 352-344-2425.
Mailing address: P.O. Box 367, Hernando, FL 34441
Let’s Feed Citrus will continue to be at the fairgrounds until the church’s new location is able to be used for its food distribution.
Watch the Chronicle for scheduled dates.
Also, as the community's church, CWOW is asking people in the community to help them with building costs to remodel their new ministry complex.
Ways to donate
Check: Make payable to NCWOW building fund and mail to P.O. Box 367, Hernando, FL 34441. Credit card: Call 352-344-2425, Option 1.
To volunteer: Call 352-344-2425, Option 1.
Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.