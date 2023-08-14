New Church Without Walls Pastor Doug Alexander speaks with some of the volunteers who work to deliver food items to those needing assistance at the Let's Feed Citrus food giveaway in Inverness. The church is selling its Lecanto complex and is moving to the former Publix building in the Inverness Regional Shopping Center on U.S. 41.
In this March 10, 2016 photo, contractor Charles “Bud” Daly, left, Inverness Lowe’s store manager Tim Graff and New Church Without Walls International pastor, Rev. Doug Alexander, talk about the church’s new facility in Lecanto. The property is being sold and the church is moving to Inverness where they can better serve people with their Let's Feed Citrus program.
If you know anything about Doug Alexander — former sheriff’s deputy and school resource officer, church pastor and bishop, feeder of hungry people, community organizer in times of disaster or trouble, and so much more — you know he’s always on the move.
His church, the New Church Without Walls, has also been on the move since it started in 2001.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
It’s been in the Inverness Highlands, in Hernando off State Road 200, then in a little yellow church building near the lake in Hernando.
It was there that the church ramped up its food giveaway events, with big FarmShare trucks driving up from South Florida filled with pallets and boxes of corn, plantains, tomatoes or potatoes.
People from all over would get word of a truck coming and they’d line up for free boxes or bags of food.
Everyone has always been welcome.
In October 2015, the church purchased the entire plaza next to the Holiday Inn Express at State Road 44 and Kensington Avenue in Lecanto, a centrally located facility that could be a place to feed the entire community, body and soul.
Built sometime in the late ’80s or early ’90s, the building was originally a supply warehouse.
Alexander turned it into a ministry complex, with a sanctuary for worship services, a large pantry area where they stored food and other items to give away, plus a loading dock so big trucks could come in with their tractor-trailer loads of food.
The New Church Without Walls at 301 S. Kensington Ave. in Lecanto has served them well, but they’re about to be on the move again.
Alexander said Friday that they have a buyer for their property and buildings, “and that’s going to happen,” he said.
As for where they’re going next, he said they signed a lease agreement for the former Publix building in the Inverness Regional Shopping Center on U.S. 41.
“When we came here (Kensington), we weren’t necessarily looking to stay here,” Alexander said. “It was available and we needed a big space with a dock. We had actually looked at the old Publix then, to buy it, but the price was way out of our league.”
He said the Lecanto property had been in bankruptcy, so it was a deal they couldn’t pass up.
The limited parking has always been a problem, also the location being somewhat isolated.
“We’re up on the hill,” he said, “and there’s not much happening.”
He said he wants the church to be in an area where the people are and where the church is more accessible to them.
“Also, parking was one of the things we looked at for our next place,” he said.
Because of the limited parking area where they are now, and the difficulty of a long line of cars getting in and out for the Let’s Feed Citrus food distribution several times a month, it had become such a nightmare that they moved the food giveaway to the county fairgrounds.
“People don’t realize, but it costs a lot of money to transfer food all the way to the fairgrounds,” Alexander said. “So, (the old) Publix will be perfect for us to do Let’s Feed Citrus there.”
As he explained, the Inverness Regional Shopping Center has four ways to enter from U.S. 41, including at one traffic light, and one entrance/exit at the rear of the plaza.
“We already have a contractor ready to go to make offices, classrooms and a sanctuary,” Alexander said. “It will go quick. We could be in by 30 days or so.”
He added, “Being in Inverness again — I talked with (Inverness City Manager) Eric (Williams) to make sure a church can go there and to find out what I needed to do.
“I think we could do a lot with the city,” he said. “Inverness is where we originally started, so it’s home for us, and Inverness is a good place to be.”