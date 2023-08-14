New Church Without Walls to move

New Church Without Walls Pastor Doug Alexander speaks with some of the volunteers who work to deliver food items to those needing assistance at the Let's Feed Citrus food giveaway in Inverness. The church is selling its Lecanto complex and is moving to the former Publix building in the Inverness Regional Shopping Center on U.S. 41. 

If you know anything about Doug Alexander — former sheriff’s deputy and school resource officer, church pastor and bishop, feeder of hungry people, community organizer in times of disaster or trouble, and so much more — you know he’s always on the move.

His church, the New Church Without Walls, has also been on the move since it started in 2001.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

New Church Without Walls to move

In this March 10, 2016 photo, contractor Charles “Bud” Daly, left, Inverness Lowe’s store manager Tim Graff and New Church Without Walls International pastor, Rev. Doug Alexander, talk about the church’s new facility in Lecanto. The property is being sold and the church is moving to Inverness where they can better serve people with their Let's Feed Citrus program.

Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.