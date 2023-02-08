Citrus County’s efforts to get a Baker Act facility have been going on for six years but there was some movement Tuesday in finally reaching that goal.

Citrus County commissioners voted 3-2 to commit $2 million to Lifestream Behavioral Center, which contracts with the county to provide mental health and drug addiction services.

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.