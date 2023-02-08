Citrus County’s efforts to get a Baker Act facility have been going on for six years but there was some movement Tuesday in finally reaching that goal.
Citrus County commissioners voted 3-2 to commit $2 million to Lifestream Behavioral Center, which contracts with the county to provide mental health and drug addiction services.
The facility would presumably be built on a 10-acre tract at The Centers, which formerly provided those services for Citrus County. The property is on County Road 491, just north of the College of Central Florida Citrus County campus.
Commissioners directed staffers to bring back a final contract for approval at its March 28 meeting. The $2 million had previously been budgeted.
“It’s time for this board to say we are prepared to make this happen,” said Commissioner Jeff Kinnard, who made the motion.
Commissioners Ruthie Schlabach and Rebecca Bays voted against the proposal, saying things were moving too fast and they wanted more details. Bays, for example, wanted to know the best use of the facility and what kinds of services the county wants.
Currently, residents in crisis are transported to the Leesburg Baker Act facility.
LifeStream wants to build the local facility and pay for part of the project. But it also wanted Citrus and Hernando counties, and the Citrus County Hospital Board, to pay for about half of the estimated $12 million project.
“It’s time to make a statement and get this ball rolling,” Commissioner Jeff Kinnard said. “We have talked this thing to death.”
Hernando County has committed to the project and Lifestream was only waiting for Citrus County to make that same commitment, he said.
The sticking point during the past couple years is who will own the building: the county or LifeStream.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.