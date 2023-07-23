Editor's note: This is the final story about senior and community centers, as well as other facilities, operating for the benefit of residents in Citrus County.
Looking for a place to hold your graduation or retirement party or maybe a spot for your club to meet? Citrus County offers a variety of buildings -- eight, plus a community kitchen -- that you can inexpensively rent for many of your social needs.
The Holder Community Center and the Beverly Hills Community Building are the cheapest and plainest, renting at $5 an hour for basic meeting rooms with tables, chairs, a small kitchen, and bathrooms. The Citrus Springs Community Center's banquet hall is the most expensive, renting at $95 an hour.
Citrus County makes these sites available because "It's about giving back to the community and having a place to meet," said Marti Ball, community center specialist who's in charge of the building rentals.
Three of the sites are for rent only after 5 p.m. and on weekends because they otherwise are where senior meals and other activities are offered during the day. These venues include the Central Citrus Community Center and adjoining café and outdoor patio in the Citrus County Community Resource Center.
The East Citrus Community Center in Inverness and the West Citrus Community Center in Homosassa also are for rent after hours.
There are an additional five buildings, as well as a community kitchen, that are for rent during the day or after hours.
At three of these five buildings -- Central Ridge Community Center in Beverly Hills, the Beverly Hills Community Building, and Citrus Springs Community Center -- exercise opportunities and/or classes and meetings are regularly offered.
During the day, when the Central Ridge and Citrus Springs centers are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., people who would like a spot for small card groups or other activities may find space available for free.
County staff may be needed at some of the larger sites for setup, help during an event, and cleanup. If so, there are additional fees.
The rates are different for nonprofit groups and for other groups. Security deposits are required for rentals. The rates for a whole day generally are lower per hour than for rentals by the hour. There are extra kitchen fees if a kitchen is used. In some cases, private insurance may be required. County staff may be able to refer renters to private insurers.
For information about building rentals, contact Ball at 352-527-7540 or marti.ball@citrusbocc.com
Here's a look at the five venues that don't offer senior meals but which are for rent, as well as a look at the community kitchen.
Beverly Hills Community Building
1 Citrus Circle, Beverly Hills: This building has two simple meeting rooms with long folding tables and chairs, a kitchen at one end, and bathrooms.
The Holder Alcoholics Anonymous group, "Way of Life," as well as an exercise class, "Training with Therese," meet here.
The capacity is 75 people and the rent is $5 an hour.
Canning Center
3405 W. Southern St., Lecanto: The Canning Center is an interesting rental spot at the former Lecanto Grammar School.
There's a meeting room in a former classroom and an auditorium with a stage at one end.
The former school lockers and school bathrooms are still in place.
For many years, the Citrus County Extension has used the sizeable kitchen for canning classes. Vintage canning equipment is on display on a shelf.
Community Center Specialist Ball said the bucolic grassy area that's dotted with trees and that's behind the building is popular for weddings.
The auditorium and classroom, with a capacity of 150 people, can be rented for $50 an hour or $250 for eight hours. If renters also want to use the kitchen, the cost is an extra $100. The kitchen can be rented for canning purposes for $7.50 an hour or $60 for groups, with a maximum of 16 people attending.
Central Ridge Community Center
77 Civic Circle, Beverly Hills, 352-746-4882, Monday thru Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Originally, a private community center for surrounding homeowners, the Central Ridge Community Center is open to the public and offers a variety of amenities, including a gym full of treadmills, stationary bicycles, and all manner of other workout equipment. A gym pass is available for $10 a month.
There's a men's exercise class that's open to women and mah-jongg opportunities. The social group, Citrus Four and More, also meets at Central Ridge.
There's a smaller room with tables that has a capacity of 50 people and rents for $25 an hour, and a large main hall with a stage at one end that has a capacity of 380 people and rents for $50 an hour.
Using the kitchen is an extra $50.
The center also hosts such events as a once-a-month Karaoke Night on Fridays, a once-a-month Open Mic night on the last Wednesday of the month, and an arts and crafts night and movie night, such as the one on Aug. 11 from 6 to 9 p.m., featuring the movie, "A Bug's Life."
Citrus Springs Community Center
1570 W. Citrus Springs Blvd., 352-465-7007, Monday thru Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Like their compatriots in Beverly Hills, the residents of Citrus Springs also once had a private community center, but the county now operates the two-building Citrus Springs site.
A bridge group, a games group, as well as mah-jongg players, and the Rainbow Quilters meet at the Citrus Springs Community Center. Walking at the site is available.
The center has meeting rooms with large windows, and its banquet hall has a stage, dressing rooms, and a nearby kitchen.
Rentals are $15 an hour for a multipurpose room with a capacity for 30 people; $30 an hour for meeting rooms for 60 people; and $95 an hour for the banquet hall that can accommodate about 600 people for such things as a tribute band concert, or for banquets or meetings at round tables or in rows of chairs, according to Community Center Specialist Ball. Using the kitchen is an additional $100.
The hall frequently is used for weddings and other personal events, and Ball said renters transform the space into a remarkable spot.
They often send her photos of their decorating efforts.
"I like helping them to meet their needs," she said.
Upcoming events include a "Chicago" tribute band performance on Aug. 4, and a show on Feb. 9, 2024, of the Edwards Twins, impersonators who can imitate such entertainers as Cher, Elton John, and Barbra Streisand.
Community Kitchen
2804 W. Marc Knighton Court, Lecanto: In the building that houses the Central Citrus Community Center and Citrus County Resource Center in Lecanto, there's a commercial kitchen with the ovens, counters, refrigeration, dishwasher, and storage space that many chefs might drool over.
The site is set up to offer a spot for "entrepreneurs and vendors who need kitchen space with a minimum capital investment," according to the county's website.
Community Center Specialist Ball said three individuals currently lease the kitchen.
Those who use the site need to be licensed and hold a Food Manager's certificate or if working under a Food Manager, have a Food Handler's certificate, according to the website.
Rental cost is $15 an hour or $1,600 a month. Cold shelf storage can be rented for $30 a month and dry shelf storage for $15 a month. The kitchen capacity is 30 people.
Holder Community Building
7040 N. Florida Ave., Holder: The Holder Community Building is basic, but it can be rented for $5 an hour. There's a meeting room with tables and chairs, a small kitchen at one end, and bathrooms.
The building has a capacity of 40 people.
***
In reflecting on the county's buildings under his supervision and their multifold purposes, Eric Head, director of community services, said, "It's about the customer service. ... They are built to be welcoming and friendly and to bring the community together."