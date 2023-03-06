For the past two months, all Ralph Pringle wanted to do was make some banana bread.
Prior to that, the disabled Navy veteran was living with his mom in her house in Homosassa until she went into an assisted living facility.
The family needed to sell the house, which left Pringle needing a place to go.
At 65, disabled and on a limited income, his options were few.
He called the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), and they put him up in a hotel room at the Holiday Inn Express in Lecanto.
Through the VA, Pringle was connected with St. Vincent de Paul CARES (SVdP CARES), and two months later, on Friday, March 3, Pringle moved into an apartment.
But there’s so much more to the story.
“After I called the VA, that’s when I met Charymar Molina (SVdP CARES case manager), otherwise I’d still be in limbo at the hotel,” Pringle said on his moving-in day. “And if it wasn’t for the VA, I’d be sleeping in my car.”
Pringle, a self-described "Florida homeboy," grew up in Pinellas Park.
After high school, he joined the Navy where he worked with explosives during his 20-year career, traveling the world.
“I’ve been everywhere but Australia,” he said. “I went by it, but never stopped there.”
Also during his career amid ship, Pringle was an extra in two movies, the 1986 “Top Gun” and the 1980 “The Final Countdown.”
“That was a Pearl Harbor movie and they came on the boat and asked us if we wanted to be in the movie,” he said. “I’m in the scene where there’s a high-pitched sound and you can see me running across the deck holding my head.”
After leaving the Navy, Pringle returned to Florida, to Citrus County, and worked a few years for a Holder cement company before moving to Homosassa with his mother.
He was disabled in a car accident after his Navy career.
On Friday, as he waited outside his apartment in Crystal River for the property manager to bring his key, Pringle and Molina, his case manager, talked about the process of getting him to this place.
As Molina explained, while they waited for an apartment to become available, she set him up with various appointments with agencies that could help him.
“He wasn’t aware of the veterans benefits he was entitled to,” she said.
His hotel stay was paid for through “HUD-VASH,” the HUD-Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing (HUD-VASH) program that combines HUD’s Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) rental assistance for homeless veterans with case management, also with clinical services provided by the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA).
Because of HUD-VASH, Pringle’s rent payment will be 30% of his monthly income.
“I also put in a referral for him with our healthcare navigator who set him up for a compensation appointment in Tampa,” Molina said.
In addition, SVdP provided him with basic essentials for his apartment: cleaning supplies, broom and mop, a shower curtain and rod for the bathroom, pots and pans, dishes, etc., plus a brand new bed from Mattress Firm.
“We sometimes get vouchers from thrift stores for furniture, so because Ralph doesn’t have any, I’ll be working on that,” she said.
Also through SVdP CARES, Pringle will continue with case management for about a year.
When property manager Gabriela Kennedy showed up with the key, Pringle was more than ready.
“I have no immediate plans,” Pringle said as he started carrying his things inside the apartment. “Right now I’m just happy to be here for now. This is not my ideal place, but it was the only place available.”
His long-term goal is to become a part of Habitat for Humanity, something he and Molina have discussed.
“What I really want is a house,” he said.
Learn more about VA programs for homeless veterans at: www.va.gov/homeless/hud-vash.asp.
Learn more about SVdP CARES at: www.svdpsp.org.