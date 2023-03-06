For the past two months, all Ralph Pringle wanted to do was make some banana bread.

veteran get a new home

Ralph Pringle is all smiles as he unpacks glasses to put away in his kitchen Friday, March 3, minutes after moving into his new home. The St. Vincent de Paul CARES charity has assisted Pringle with resources to move into a place of his own.

Prior to that, the disabled Navy veteran was living with his mom in her house in Homosassa until she went into an assisted living facility.

Ralph Pringle has been temporarily living in a hotel in Crystal River. On Friday, March 3, he moved into the Mayo Apartments in Crystal River. St. Vincent de Paul CARES charity assisted Pringle in the effort to get a more permanent residence.
St. Vincent de Paul CARES case worker Charymar Molina takes a photo of St. Vincent de Paul CARES 3,000th client they have placed into housing since March 2020. U.S. Navy veteran Ralph Pringle is that client.
With many of his worldly possessions packed into small boxes and stacked in front of his new apartment at the Mayo Apartments in Crystal River Ralph Pringle talks about living in a hotel for the past couple of months. Above, Pringle waits for his apartment key to be delivered Friday morning, March 3. St. Vincent de Paul CARES charity has assisted the Navy veteran with the resources to move into his own home.
Ralph Pringle carries some of his belongings into his new residence at the Mayo Apartments in Crystal River Friday, March 3.
The Mayo Apartment complex is located in Crystal River.

Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.