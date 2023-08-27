The Nature Coast Young Marines, based in Crystal River, demonstrated their respect and honor for the Navajo Code Talkers of World War II during a solemn gathering in Window Rock, Arizona. On Aug. 14, 2023, over 175 Young Marines members and adult volunteers, representing chapters from around the nation, convened to commemorate the invaluable contributions of the Navajo Code Talkers and to learn from their heroic legacy.
The Navajo Code Talkers, a group of elite veterans from World War II, were celebrated by the Navajo Nation on Aug. 14. These remarkable individuals played a pivotal role in the war effort by utilizing the Navajo language as an unbreakable code to transmit crucial messages across enemy lines. Despite the Japanese efforts, the code devised by the Navajo Code Talkers remained impenetrable. Regrettably, only three of the original 29 Code Talkers are still living today.
For the Young Marines, this annual event has been a tradition since 2006, with the exception of the Covid-affected years. Each year, they journey to Arizona to honor the Navajo Code Talkers and interact with the surviving veterans, gaining profound insights from their experiences on the battlefield.
In a touching display of honor, the Young Marines served as escorts for the revered veterans and participated in a community service initiative at the Navajo Nation Zoo. Additionally, they scaled the Navajo Code Talkers Monument in Window Rock as a tribute to the indomitable spirit of these heroes. One of the central events during the commemoration was their participation in the Navajo Code Talker Day Parade.
Col. William P. Davis USMC (Ret.), the national executive director and CEO of the Young Marines, expressed respect for the veterans, saying, "Meeting these soldiers who selflessly gave of themselves, and their heritage is a life-changing experience for our Young Marines and adult volunteers. The Young Marines are helping to preserve the legacy of these very special veterans. They will not be forgotten."
The Navajo Code Talkers played an integral role in the Pacific theater of the war, participating in every U.S. Marine assault from 1942 to 1945. Their unparalleled expertise in transmitting messages via telephone and radio, using their native language as an unbreakable code, greatly aided the success of numerous military operations.
The Young Marines organization itself has a storied history, originating in 1959 with a single unit and a small group of boys. Since then, it has expanded to encompass more than 238 units, boasting 6,400 youth members and 2,750 adult volunteers across 40 states, the District of Columbia, Japan (Okinawa), and several other countries.