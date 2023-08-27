code talkers

 Photo provided

The Nature Coast Young Marines, based in Crystal River, demonstrated their respect and honor for the Navajo Code Talkers of World War II during a solemn gathering in Window Rock, Arizona. On Aug. 14, 2023, over 175 Young Marines members and adult volunteers, representing chapters from around the nation, convened to commemorate the invaluable contributions of the Navajo Code Talkers and to learn from their heroic legacy.

The Navajo Code Talkers, a group of elite veterans from World War II, were celebrated by the Navajo Nation on Aug. 14. These remarkable individuals played a pivotal role in the war effort by utilizing the Navajo language as an unbreakable code to transmit crucial messages across enemy lines. Despite the Japanese efforts, the code devised by the Navajo Code Talkers remained impenetrable. Regrettably, only three of the original 29 Code Talkers are still living today.

