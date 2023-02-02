Citrus County now has its very own designated team of heroes for kids as Nature Coast Preschool in Homosassa has become the first Early Care and Education (ECE) Center in Citrus County to receive the “Let’s Be HEROs” award from Florida’s HEROs (Healthy Environments for Reducing Obesity) program.
ECE providers play a vital role in the development of children throughout the state of Florida. Currently in Citrus County, 16.4% of middle school students are considered obese, compared with only 13.1% statewide, per a release from the Florida Department of Health of Citrus County.
With more ECEs integrating healthy best practices, Citrus County can work to become one of the healthiest counties in the state.
Florida’s HEROs ECE recognition is a voluntary recognition program, open to all ECE centers in Florida that are licensed by the Florida Department of Children and Families. It recognizes those ECE centers for using best practices such as providing healthy food, offering health beverages, supporting breastfeeding, increasing physical activity and limiting screen time.
After receiving the award, they also receive up to $2,100 in Kaplan credits, allowing the center to purchase learning materials and playground equipment through the Kaplan Early Learning Company.
The goal of the recognizing ECE providers is so they take proactive, voluntary steps to improve their program’s practices and policies related to encouraging healthy behaviors among the children and families they serve.
Any ECE center that is licensed/registered in the state of Florida is eligible for the Florida’s HEROs program. For more information, visit the Florida’s HEROs program online at eces4healthykids.org.
For assistance in applying for the “Let’s Be HEROs” award in Citrus County, contact Kathryn DeFranco, Citrus County’s Go NAPSACC Technical Assistance Consultant, at 352-513-6083 or via email at Kathryn.defranco@flhealth.gov.
Contact Chronicle Reporter Georgia Sullivan at 352-564-2929.