Florida Department of Health in Citrus County

Florida Department of Health in Citrus County

Citrus County now has its very own designated team of heroes for kids as Nature Coast Preschool in Homosassa has become the first Early Care and Education (ECE) Center in Citrus County to receive the “Let’s Be HEROs” award from Florida’s HEROs (Healthy Environments for Reducing Obesity) program.

ECE providers play a vital role in the development of children throughout the state of Florida. Currently in Citrus County, 16.4% of middle school students are considered obese, compared with only 13.1% statewide, per a release from the Florida Department of Health of Citrus County.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Contact Chronicle Reporter Georgia Sullivan at 352-564-2929.