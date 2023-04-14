Nature Coast Community Band looking for new rehearsal space

The Nature Coast Community Band (NCCB), which provides free concerts to residents of Citrus County, is in need of a new place to rehearse in order to continue. 

 Special to the Chronicle

With the Florida National Guard Armory in Crystal River discontinuing their rental policy, the Nature Coast Community Band (NCCB) is looking for a new place to rehearse.

NCCB rehearses every Tuesday night, and with more than 60 musicians and several large percussion instruments, finding a space big enough to rehearse in is not easy.

