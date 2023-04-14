Nature Coast Community Band looking for new rehearsal space

With the Florida National Guard Armory in Crystal River discontinuing their rental policy, the Nature Coast Community Band (NCCB) is looking for a new place to rehearse.
NCCB rehearses every Tuesday night, and with more than 60 musicians and several large percussion instruments, finding a space big enough to rehearse in is not easy.
“It’s very frustrating,” said NCCB board president Judy Williams. “NCCB has provided wonderful free concerts to our area for 13 years and is supported by our many patrons. Finding a new rehearsal site for NCCB will determine just how much value Citrus County puts on this band. The only way to have concerts is to practice, and we need to be adopted. NCCB believes in Citrus County, we hope that Citrus County believes in us and will help us find a permanent rehearsal home.”
Recently appointed permanent NCCB conductor Kathy Thompson said, “This is at least the sixth different rehearsal venue since I joined the band in 2012. It is stressful and very disruptive to keep changing rehearsal locations. We are grateful over the years to have been welcomed by various rehearsal spaces, but this cannot continue if we want to keep our musicians and provide high quality concerts.”
If you know of a space that might be available, contact Williams via email at nccommunityband@gmail.com or by phone at 352-601-7394.
