Bike Fest plans in the works

Bob Steele, left, chairman of the Florida Nature Coast Bike Fest, and Justin Krumholtz, discuss their hopes for a large bike festival in Inverness to be held in March 2024.

 Matthew Beck Chronicle photo editor

Bob Steele, 77, said until he became one three years ago, he thought motorcycle bikers were leathered-up, tattooed and looking for a party.

“I’ve only been riding for three years, but I’ve found that if you see a line of people riding motorcycles together, chances are they’re riding to support a charity,” he said.

