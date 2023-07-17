Bob Steele, 77, said until he became one three years ago, he thought motorcycle bikers were leathered-up, tattooed and looking for a party.
“I’ve only been riding for three years, but I’ve found that if you see a line of people riding motorcycles together, chances are they’re riding to support a charity,” he said.
Steele is with Florida Nature Coast Bike Fest, the group that hopes to move its annual Bike Fest event to Whispering Pines Park in Inverness.
Previously, they’ve had their events in Brooksville but have outgrown the downtown Brooksville area.
“It started in 2017 in a field in Brooksville with monthly rallies,” Steele said. “The past two years it was an annual event, but we maxed out Brooksville. We had to turn vendors away — no room for them.”
At a recent Inverness City Council meeting, Florida Nature Coast Bike Fest officers and organizers made their request to council members to move their annual event from Brooksville to Whispering Pines Park.
Council members will vote on the request at the Tuesday, July 18 meeting.
“Whispering Pines (Park) would be ideal for this,” Steele said. “It’s 292 acres, with room for a lot of growth, and we don’t have to shut down any streets as we did in Brooksville.
“Plus, we expect a lot more vendors and bands coming in. We hope to make it a yearly event, just like Daytona or Sturgis.”
He said their first event a few years ago drew 14,000 people over three days and they were named “Best of (Hernando) County” for festivals.
Justin Krumholtz, also part of Florida Nature Coast Bike Fest, said one of the good things about having the event at Whispering Pines Park is its location. It’s out of the way, yet within a radius of only a few miles there are “dozens of restaurants and bars that will prosper tremendously by the influx of people,” he said.
Steel said the bottom line is that they’re a nonprofit organization that wants to do a great event that will raise money to support worthy charities and help local businesses.
Some of the many charities they have supported in the past include: Gary Sinise Foundation, Operation Heart F.E.L.T (Feeding Empty Little Tummies), Florida Bikers Helping Florida Bikers, Veterans For A Cause, A.B.A.T.E., Moose Riders, K9 Partners for Patriots. They hope to include Citrus County charities.
If approved, the next Florida Nature Coast Bike Fest will be March 15-17, 2024.
Inverness City Council meets at 5:30 p.m. at the Inverness Government Center, 212 W. Main St., Inverness. Meetings are held in the Council Chambers on the first floor.
The public is welcome to attend.
