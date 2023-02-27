The Nature Coast Anglers (NCA) annual awards banquet was recently held at the West Citrus Elks lodge. It was a tremendous success and enjoyed by more than 80 members’ wives and friends that were in attendance. This is NCA’s premier social event of the year including dinner, awards presentations and member recognition.

The evening started with a social where friends visited and compared fishing stories. This was followed by a fantastic meal prepared and served by the Elks.

