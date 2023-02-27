The Nature Coast Anglers (NCA) annual awards banquet was recently held at the West Citrus Elks lodge. It was a tremendous success and enjoyed by more than 80 members’ wives and friends that were in attendance. This is NCA’s premier social event of the year including dinner, awards presentations and member recognition.
The evening started with a social where friends visited and compared fishing stories. This was followed by a fantastic meal prepared and served by the Elks.
The evening speaker was M.N. “Max” Schulman, a local author and publisher. Schulman has a trilogy of hiking, biking and paddling books covering Citrus County and the surrounding areas.
During his informative presentation he discussed his next book, the tale of the never completed Cross Florida Barge Canal. One of the most important messages he left us was, as citizens of Citrus County, we need to protect this gem known as the Nature Coast.
Following his presentation, the club’s annual awards program was held. Awards were presented for the highest points total, largest fish and an array of exciting awards.
One of the top winners of the evening was Jim Pitts, who won a combination of events including the Inshore Slam, largest snook, and largest redfish. He also won the annual memorial team tournament with fishing partner Jessie Mertz.
Other big winners were Tim Walters and Ted Babcock who shared the Angler of the Year award. Bear Howe, president, concluded the awards ceremony by presenting a special Lifetime Membership Award to longtime member Bob Halstead for his advocacy work on behalf of the club.
A complete list of the winners can be found on the club’s Facebook page.
All of the attendees came away with a full stomach and the knowledge that we live in one of most beautiful locations in the world and we need to protect it.
The 22-year-old saltwater fishing club holds monthly fishing tournaments and monthly meetings featuring local guides and experts in the field of motor or boat maintenance.
The Nature Coast Anglers club meets at 7 p.m. the second Monday of each month at the Moose Lodge, 1855 S. Suncoast Blvd., Homosassa. More information is available on their Facebook page or at naturecoast angler.com.