The January 2023 issue of American Rifleman, the membership magazine of the National Rifle Association, with a circulation of 1.6 million readers, has reviewed the locally published “Dementia and Firearm Safety,” and given it an Editor’s Choice recommendation.
“Dementia and Firearm Safety” was published in 2019 after Citrus County Certified Dementia Practitioner Debbie Selsavage noticed many of the families living with dementia that she counseled had unsecured and loaded firearms in their homes. Because she and her partner Ed Youngblood did not own firearms, they recruited experts to assist with the development of a book on the subject.
The book Youngblood edited contains chapters by a firearms dealer, a retired deputy, a decorated marksman and an attorney specializing in firearms law. It explains why dementia and firearms are a dangerous combination and offers suggestions for ways families can keep themselves safe.
Dementia Education Inc., a nonprofit on whose board both Selsavage and Youngblood serve, became the book’s publisher.
“Shortly after the book was published, COVID hit, and we were unable to plan any meaningful distribution until well into 2021,” Selsavage said. “Fortunately, late that year we received a grant from the U.S. Family Foundation that enabled us to publish in quantity, and we set a goal to give away 1,000 free books to families living with dementia in Citrus County.
“We thought it might take us two years to reach this goal.”
“To our surprise,” Youngblood said, “we met the goal in less than seven months, thanks largely to a lot of support from people in the firearms community.”
This included promoters of local firearm enthusiast shows who gave Dementia Education free table space and local National Rifle Association recruiter Rick Wehrheim who distributed books from his table at public events and festivals.
“Mr. Wehrheim was personally responsible for more than 20 percent of the book’s free distribution,” Youngblood said. “Even better, he sent a copy to the NRA, which led to its positive review in American Rifleman.”
“When we started this project,” he added, “we were so afraid we would publish something that people might perceive as ‘anti-gun’ and we knew this would be fatal to the campaign. But the opposite has been true, which can turn this into a long-term project, possibly with national outreach.”
In addition to this month’s recognition in American Rifleman, nine local firearms dealers have stepped up to help distribute free books, which can acquired at the following locations:
“Dementia and Firearm Safety” is also available in print and digital formats through Amazon.com.