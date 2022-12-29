CC Ed Youngblood firearms safety

Ed Youngblood with copies of "Dementia and Firearms Safety," is seen at a recent show in Inverness. Youngblood edited the book, which contains chapters by a firearms dealer, a retired deputy, a decorated marksman and an attorney specializing in firearms law. It explains why dementia and firearms are a dangerous combination and offers suggestions for ways families can keep themselves safe. Dementia Education Inc., a local nonprofit on whose board Youngblood and partner Certified Dementia Practitioner Debbie serve, became the book’s publisher.

 Special to the Chronicle

The January 2023 issue of American Rifleman, the membership magazine of the National Rifle Association, with a circulation of 1.6 million readers, has reviewed the locally published “Dementia and Firearm Safety,” and given it an Editor’s Choice recommendation.

“Dementia and Firearm Safety” was published in 2019 after Citrus County Certified Dementia Practitioner Debbie Selsavage noticed many of the families living with dementia that she counseled had unsecured and loaded firearms in their homes. Because she and her partner Ed Youngblood did not own firearms, they recruited experts to assist with the development of a book on the subject.

