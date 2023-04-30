National Day of Prayer

Mother and daughter Sharon and Sarah Crowe fold their hands in prayer Thursday, May 5, 2022, during the 71st National Day of Prayer in downtown Inverness. The two attend Calvary Church in Inverness and joined dozens of others for the annual event that this year is themed, “Exalt the Lord, who has established us.”

 Matthew Beck / Chronicle photo editor

On Thursday, May 4, the 72nd National Day of Prayer is a day on which Americans are urged to stop and pray for the nation, its states, counties, cities and families.

This year’s theme is “Pray fervently in righteousness and avail much!”

