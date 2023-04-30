On Thursday, May 4, the 72nd National Day of Prayer is a day on which Americans are urged to stop and pray for the nation, its states, counties, cities and families.
This year’s theme is “Pray fervently in righteousness and avail much!”
Here in Citrus County, the public is invited to attend a noon prayer gathering at the Inverness Depot at Liberty Park, 268 N Apopka Ave, Inverness, FL 34450.
Bring a lawn chair.
The annual prayer observance, which lasts about an hour, includes special prayers offered by local officials and church leaders for government, schools, law enforcement and first responders, children, families and more.
This nationwide annual observance was started in 1952, created by a joint resolution of the United States Congress, and signed into law by President Harry S. Truman.
In 1988, the law was amended and signed by President Reagan, designating the National Day of Prayer as the first Thursday in May.
For more information, go online at www.nationalday ofprayer.org.
Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.
