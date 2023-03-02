Nanette Steiner’s love language is cakes.
She loves baking them, loves turning them into works of art, loves finding unusual ways of decorating them, and she loves knowing that people love to eat them.
As a resident manager for a Key Training Center group home, Steiner especially loves having the men in her care make cakes with her to be auctioned off at Key Center events, like the recent fashion show, fetching as much as $300 for one cake to benefit the Key.
“It all started the first year of COVID when they (Key Center) did a digital auction that year and hardly anybody was donating cakes,” she said. “I was working at Spooner Cottage at the time, and I knew we had a health code appropriate kitchen, so I said we’d do as many as we can. That first year we did 12.”
The following year she baked and decorated 14 cakes, and this year she made 18.
“I always do the peanut butter cup cake, the thin mint, Oreo and the carrot cake, which brings in a big dollar amount,” she said.
And, of course, there's always a dog cake — for dogs, not people, to eat.
Then there’s the quirky cakes: a “geode” cake, which is a maple vanilla cake decorated with a geode made from rock sugar crystals that looks like a cracked-open amethyst; a galaxy cake that looks like outer space and a construction cake that’s made to look like a construction scene with earth movers and men in hard hats.
“We had a 19th cake this year, a jellied island cake, but it didn’t work out,” she said. “Actually, it was a huge mess.”
Steiner, who grew up in upstate New York, baked her first cake at age 12, from scratch.
“Always from scratch,” she said. “I learned to cook from my grandmother from the time I was 3. For me, food is a global common denominator. Even mortal enemies can come together for a meal, because everyone has to eat. It’s the one thing we all have in common, and it’s something my family has always done, come together to eat.
“I was in the food industry for 20 years, My family used to do inns and B&Bs (bed and breakfast). … In New Hampshire, we had a 17-room inn. We stayed on the third floor and all the (guest) rooms were on the second floor.”
In 2010, when economic times were tough, Steiner and her family moved to Citrus County.
She said that about 10 years ago she worked for the Key Center as a resident manager assistant, but working the third shift was difficult because her son was still young.
So, she went back into food service for a few years then returned to the Key.
“I love being ‘House Mom’ to these guys,” she said. “This is a group home, not a facility, and I consider myself a guest in their home, here to assist them.
“These guys are all adults, all with their own personalities and opinions … they have their own house rules that they make themselves. I’m here to help teach them things, guide them, be a helping hand when they need it. I’m also here to make sure others treat them with respect.”