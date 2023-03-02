Nanette Steiner’s love language is cakes.

After finishing his part of decorating this cake, Dana Gore gets to enjoys the fruits of his labor by eating some of the icing used to decorate the Oreo cake. He receives help from Key Light 2 group home resident manager Nanette Steiner on Wednesday, March 1.

She loves baking them, loves turning them into works of art, loves finding unusual ways of decorating them, and she loves knowing that people love to eat them.

Key Light 2 resident manager assistant Judy Pace helps Dana Gore with his gloves Wednesday afternoon, March 1, as they prepare to decorate a cake.
Nanette Steiner steadies the hand of Dana Gore as the two decorate an Oreo cake Wednesday, March 1, at Key Light 2 group home in Inverness.
From left, Michael Hogue, resident manager assistant Judy Pace, Jimmy Smith, resident manager Nanette Steiner and James Young collaborate Wednesday afternoon, March 1, to decorate a cake from the kitchen of their group home in Inverness.
The Oreo cake is complete thanks to a group effort of Key Center program participants living at group home Key Light 2 in Inverness.
Nan Steiner's Carrot Cake is always a high-dollar winner for a Key Center cake auction.
"Ice cream mess" cake decorated by the residents of the Key Training Center's Key Light 2 group home. 
Nan Steiner's "construction cake" that was auctioned off at the recent Key Training Center fashion show.
Nanette Steiner holds a container with decorative, edible glitter while David Berity taps on the bottom of the jar to decorate the Oreo cake Wednesday afternoon, March 1.
James Young is assisted by Key Light 2 group home resident manager Nanette Steiner Wednesday afternoon, March 1, as Young and four other Key Center program participants help decorate an Oreo cake.

