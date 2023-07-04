NAMI Citrus, one of the eight NAMI affiliates in Florida, has successfully applied for and received a million-dollar appropriation to enhance mental health education and support programs for the upcoming 2024 Florida state fiscal year. The funding will be shared among the participating NAMI organizations.
Cindi Fein, the executive director of NAMI Citrus, expressed her enthusiasm for the timely financial boost, stating, “This influx of capital comes at the right moment as Citrus County is on the verge of expanding and prioritizing mental health.” Fein added that NAMI Citrus is primarily run by volunteers, making funding essential to sustain trained facilitators and instructors, support educational initiatives like Mental Health First Aid classes, provide materials such as manuals for class participants, operate a toll-free local resource line, and distribute informational literature to medical facilities.
It’s important to note that NAMI presentations, support groups, and classes are always free of charge.
Beginning on Aug. 8, NAMI Citrus will introduce a new daytime peer support group from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month at the Lifestream facility at 3238 S. Lecanto Highway, just north of the College of Central Florida, Wilton Simpson Citrus campus. The current Thursday evening peer and family support group in Inverness from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. will continue, as well.
Furthermore, NAMI Citrus will establish regular office hours on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at its Lifestream office, starting in August.
Fein emphasized that NAMI’s nationwide reach allows individuals to find suitable programs even if the local affiliate is not currently offering them.
“If this affiliate is not presenting a program when you need it, we can help you find one to fit your schedule, either nearby or virtually,” she said. The organization’s expansion goals for the next year include delivering the 8-week classes Family to Family and Peer to Peer and sharing personal stories through the In Our Own Voice presentations to organizations and the general public.
Individuals seeking assistance with mental health issues can call 844-687-6264 to access both local and out-of-county resources. Fein assured that one does not need to be an expert in mental health, as NAMI is readily available to provide guidance.