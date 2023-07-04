Nonprofit Spotlight: NAMI of Citrus County

For more information, visit namicitrus.org or email support@namicitrus.org.

NAMI Citrus, one of the eight NAMI affiliates in Florida, has successfully applied for and received a million-dollar appropriation to enhance mental health education and support programs for the upcoming 2024 Florida state fiscal year. The funding will be shared among the participating NAMI organizations.

Cindi Fein, the executive director of NAMI Citrus, expressed her enthusiasm for the timely financial boost, stating, “This influx of capital comes at the right moment as Citrus County is on the verge of expanding and prioritizing mental health.” Fein added that NAMI Citrus is primarily run by volunteers, making funding essential to sustain trained facilitators and instructors, support educational initiatives like Mental Health First Aid classes, provide materials such as manuals for class participants, operate a toll-free local resource line, and distribute informational literature to medical facilities.

