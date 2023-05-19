Everybody needs hope to hold onto through the tough times, and people who suffer with mental illness as well as their family, friends and coworkers, especially need hope.
“When we talk about mental illness, it’s a burden for everyone,” said Cindi Fein, NAMI Citrus executive director.
NAMI stands for National Alliance on Mental Illness.
“We’ve started the ‘Lighten the Load’ program, which began with NAMI in Southwestern Illinois, using stuffed toy llamas. A llama is known as a pack animal – they carry your stuff,” Fein said.
Fein said they’ve named their llama “Hope.”
“So, we want to equate the llama, that carries the burdens and lightens the load, to NAMI, which lightens the load for those who are affected with mental illness.”
As Fein explained, when a person is going through a crisis, sometimes holding something or seeing something that symbolizes hope is enough to bring a sense of calm.
She said it’s especially beneficial as a tool for EMS or law enforcement to help de-escalate someone having a panic attack or even in psychosis.
“It still might take 20-30 minutes to get them calm, but it might help,” she said. “So, we’re giving some to EMS and we’ll give some to therapy offices. The Plantation (on Crystal River) asked for some, and a woman from hospice told me about her staff of 19 who are always dealing with people going through crisis, so I gave her 19 llamas.”
At a recent meeting where mental illness was the topic, Sgt. Rachel Montgomery who heads the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Behavioral Health unit, said one in five adults in America lives with some form of mental illness, from depression and anxiety to bipolar or schizophrenia.
If you eliminate people under age 18, that means about 31,000 people in Citrus County live with mental health issues, and one in 17 of those have a serious mental illness, Montgomery said.
“Minor conditions such as depression and anxiety, if left untreated, will morph into a more serious mental illness … and if a mental illness is caught early and is diagnosed and provided treatment, then we can reduce homelessness and hospitalization and incarceration,” Fein said.
She added that there’s a serious lack of psychiatric care for children in Citrus County and an abundance of kids with anxiety and depression.
“It’s very concerning,” she said. “If they can’t get diagnosed properly, they can’t get treated.”
She added that one of the best things parents can do with their kids is to talk to them regularly: “What’s something good that happened today? What’s something that wasn’t good?”
If there’s a habit of asking it’s easier to detect when there’s a potential problem.
Fein said NAMI exists to educate people about mental health/mental illness, to break the stigma and encourage people to seek help for themselves and their children, and they exist to offer hope.
Hope, in the form of a furry stuffed toy llama, is available to the public. With a $20 donation to NAMI Citrus, you will receive a llama and one llama will be given to someone in need of hope.
