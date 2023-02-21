A naked Crystal River man refusing to leave an acquaintance’s home was arrested and now faces drug charges.
On Feb. 18, a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputy was called to an Osceola Street home in Beverly Hills about a trespassing complaint, according to the arrest report for Jesse Anders, 34.
According to records, the deputy met with the resident of the home, Alexander Finzel, who told the deputy that he had picked up Anders and that Anders was now acting strangely. Finzel told the deputy he wanted Anders taken out of the house.
Finzel told the deputy that Anders was in the bathroom and that the deputy had his permission to enter the home to get Anders out, according to records.
When the deputy opened the home’s front screen door, Anders opened the main front door from inside.
“I could immediately observe the defendant to be jittery and completely naked,” the arresting deputy wrote in the arrest report.
Anders then turned and walked back to the bathroom with the deputy trailing him. When Anders entered the bathroom, the deputy saw that Anders began moving items around, according to records.
The deputy reported finding several syringes, a cut blue straw, and a baggie with a purple substance inside, according to records.
The deputy tested the syringes and the tests were negative for narcotics. The straw and material in the clear baggie tested positive for fentanyl.
According to records, Anders told the deputy that the items belonged to him and he was able to identify the items and the material in the baggie as fentanyl. Anders told the deputy he was in the process of “getting clean.”
The deputy arrested Anders and charged him with possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. The deputy took Anders to the Citrus County jail. His bond was $3,000.
