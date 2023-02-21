Jesse Anders

Anders

 Fred Hiers Chronicle Reporter

A naked Crystal River man refusing to leave an acquaintance’s home was arrested and now faces drug charges.

On Feb. 18, a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputy was called to an Osceola Street home in Beverly Hills about a trespassing complaint, according to the arrest report for Jesse Anders, 34.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.