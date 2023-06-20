Pictured from left, standing: Bruce Gombrelli, Liam Murphy, Erin Murphy, Nicholaus Hays, Ashton Williams and Marta Iler. From left, seated: Bridget Murphy, Elaine Baker and Alex Howe. See more photos with this story online at www.chronicleonline.com.
On Sunday, May 7, family and friends gathered at the First Lutheran Church in Inverness to listen to music played on the piano, violin and trombone. Students of Elaine Baker presented 21 different songs to entertain their loved ones in a special concert.
First on the program was Alex Howe who played two solo songs, “Love Somebody” and “Penguins on Parade,” and a duet with Baker named “The Little Engine.”
Second on the program was Ashton Williams who played two solo songs on the piano, “Skating on the Lake” and “Little Spider,” and a duet of “Can-Can” with Baker.
The next to play the piano was Marta Iler who played “When the Saints Go Marching In” and “Alouette,” both solo.
Fourth on the program was Bridget Murphy who played four songs. She played two solo songs on the piano, “Egyptian Pyramids” and “My Sombrero.” She then played a duet with Baker, “It’s a Brand-New Day,” and a solo song on her violin called “Rakes of Mallow.”
The next musician was Liam Murphy who played two solo songs, “Fall Carnival” and “Lavender’s Blue.” Then Murphy and Baker played a duet on the piano, “Etude” by Czerny. Murphy then played a solo on his violin, “Maytime.”
A special guest performance by Erin Murphy on the piano, playing and singing the song “Lady of Knock,” was enjoyed by all in the audience.
Bruce Gombrelli, Baker’s son, played his electric guitar and described what composers consider when they write music.
The last student to perform was Nicholaus Hays who played Lassus on his trombone, two solo songs on the piano, “Snowfall” and “The Piano Playin’ Chocolate Eater’s Blues,” and for his last song, Hays and Baker played “Boogie Woogie Bill” as a duet.
Elaine Baker, who has her studio in her home, teaches all ages of aspiring piano players. She holds recitals twice per year to show each student’s progress and for family and friends to enjoy.
Baker will hold another recital later this year at the Lutheran Church in Inverness.
Contact Baker if you are interested in piano lessons at 352-637-1953 or to find out the date/time of the next recital.