Music students present Spring Concert 1

Pictured from left, standing: Bruce Gombrelli, Liam Murphy, Erin Murphy, Nicholaus Hays, Ashton Williams and Marta Iler. From left, seated: Bridget Murphy, Elaine Baker and Alex Howe. See more photos with this story online at www.chronicleonline.com.

On Sunday, May 7, family and friends gathered at the First Lutheran Church in Inverness to listen to music played on the piano, violin and trombone. Students of Elaine Baker presented 21 different songs to entertain their loved ones in a special concert.

Music students present Spring Concert 2

First on the program was Alex Howe who played two solo songs, “Love Somebody” and “Penguins on Parade,” and a duet with Baker named “The Little Engine.”

Music students present Spring Concert 3

Pictured is Ashton Williams who played two solo songs on the piano, "Skating on the Lake" and "Little Spider," and a duet of "Can-Can" with Elaine Baker.
Music students present Spring Concert 4

Pictured is Marta Iler, who played "When the Saints Go Marching In" and "Alouette," both solo.
Music students present Spring Concert 5

Pictured is Bridget Murphy playing her solo song on her violin called "Rakes of Mallow." She also played two solo songs on the piano, "Egyptian Pyramids" and "My Sombrero," and a duet with Elaine Baker, "It’s a Brand-New Day."
Music students present Spring Concert 6

Pictured is Liam Murphy who played a solo on his violin, "Maytime." He also played two solo piano songs, "Fall Carnival" and "Lavender’s Blue," and a duet with Elaine Baker on the piano, "Etude" by Czerny.
Music students present Spring Concert 7

Pictured is Erin Murphy who gave a special guest performance on the piano, playing and singing the song "Lady of Knock."
Music students present Spring Concert 8

Pictured is Bruce Gombrelli, Baker’s son, who played his electric guitar.
Music students present Spring Concert 9

Pictured is Nicholaus Hays who played Lassus on his trombone, two solo songs on the piano, "Snowfall" and "The Piano Playin’ Chocolate Eater’s Blues," as well as a duet with Elaine Baker, "Boogie Woogie Bill."