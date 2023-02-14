Guests checking in at the Plantation on Crystal River will soon have some new, original artwork to take in as they walk into the resort.
Sitki Dogan, a Turkish muralist, designer and 3-dimensional anamorphic designer, has been contracted by the Plantation to create four paintings that reflect Crystal River and the resort. Three-dimensional designs of manatees, golfing, fishing and kayaking will be complete this week as Dogan expects to wrap up his creation mid-week. When finished the designs will be protected by a clear coat, painted over the designs on the ground around the ornate fountains at the Plantation on Crystal River’s entry. The protective coating will ensure longevity of the artwork.