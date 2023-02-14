Guests checking in at the Plantation on Crystal River will soon have some new, original artwork to take in as they walk into the resort.

Sitki Dogan, a Turkish muralist, designer and 3-dimensional anamorphic designer, has been contracted by the Plantation to create four paintings that reflect Crystal River and the resort. Three-dimensional designs of manatees, golfing, fishing and kayaking will be complete this week as Dogan expects to wrap up his creation mid-week. When finished the designs will be protected by a clear coat, painted over the designs on the ground around the ornate fountains at the Plantation on Crystal River’s entry. The protective coating will ensure longevity of the artwork.

Matthew Beck is the photo editor of the Citrus County Chronicle. Email him at mbeck@chronicleonline.com

