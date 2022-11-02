The Hernando-Citrus Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) will discuss paying a consultant $98,752 to do a study identifying the vulnerability of roads during catastrophic weather.
A prioritized list of locations and mitigation strategies would be included in the MPO’s 2050 long-range transportation plan.
Transportation infrastructure construction and maintenance is currently programmed for normal operating conditions. The proposed study will identify hazards such as hurricanes, storm surges, flooding, sea level rise, and other conditions which may disrupt normal operating conditions or damage facilities for periods of time.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
The following types of events will be measured for extent and duration of impact:
• Coastal flooding and storm surge associated with a named storm event. The study will identify the level of storm intensity to be analyzed - such as a category 1 or 3.
• Inland flooding resulting from a 1% storm event. A 100-year storm is an event that has a 1% chance of occurring in any given year.
• Consideration of wildfire hazards.
Mapping the magnitude of risk events to identify vulnerable segments of the transportation network will be a large part of this task. Existing data sources and models will be used to identify facilities vulnerable to weather-related events.
The MPO will meet at 1:30 p.m. at the city of Brooksville council chambers, 201 Howell Ave. in Brooksville.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.