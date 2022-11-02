Crystal RIver coastal flooding

The Hernando-Citrus Metropolitan Planning Organization plans to discuss which roads in Citrus and Hernando counties are most vulnerable to coastal flooding and other catastrophic weather conditions.

 Matthew Beck Chronicle photo editor

The Hernando-Citrus Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) will discuss paying a consultant $98,752 to do a study identifying the vulnerability of roads during catastrophic weather.

A prioritized list of locations and mitigation strategies would be included in the MPO’s 2050 long-range transportation plan.

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.

