In 2019, starting a show was nothing more than an impulse decision for John and Heather Toto. With no real plan, the two seized on an idea that just sounded fun.
“We popped a camera up on the back of the couch and did a couple of shows and broadcasted it live,” John said.
The product of that choice, The John and Heather Show, lives on stronger than ever five years later. Complete with sponsorships, event coverage and even an international radio show, their content through online social media platforms continue to evolve.
The Beverly Hills couple’s coverage mainly focuses around motorcycle life. They interview bikers, record vlogs of major events and document their own rides.
While a lot of it is for fun, Heather said she most enjoys the positive impact they make on the community.
“We want to help everyone,” she said. “Whatever your challenge may be, don’t let it stop you.”
Part of that help comes in the form of charity work; the couple has supported or worked with Wounded Warrior, Bikers Care and High Seas Rally for Dialysis among others.
Given John’s own medical background and Heather’s personal experiences, they said contributing to charities held special weight to them.
When they met on a blind date in 2017, John worked as a full-time nurse and Heather had recently retired from teaching special education after surviving a near-fatal car crash.
Heather was left with a traumatic brain injury in the aftermath, making it difficult for her to remember events. To make memory easier, she took constant photos everywhere she went.
Unaware of this, John was confused by her picture-taking habit, until one day things clicked.
“She was sitting on the edge of our bed crying and I asked, ‘Honey, why’re you crying?’” John said. “She replied, ‘Tell me about our first date.’”
Her passion for documenting memories indirectly made online content creation that much more natural for the two when they started, they said.
Their photo experience comes in handy, as both their live show and all social media content is created directly by them – there’s no camera crew.
“It is blood, sweat and tears. I live in front of my computer,” Heather said.
Independent creation can be challenging for them. Both in their 50s, the couple admitted it can be difficult to learn emerging platforms like TikTok. Their experience editing came from the guidance of a close friend, Roy Loeffler, who committed suicide two years into the show.
“He was one of our great friends and taught me how to edit,” Heather said. “From his expertise I branched out and continued.”
Despite the difficulties, their online content empire found success. The show is sponsored by the motorcycle multimedia organization Born to Ride and, more recently, Camp Easy Ride, which is a motorcycle rally pop-up event.
They also are working on a radio show in the United Kingdom, with Bikers Hangout.
Beyond biking coverage, the couple also likes to encourage health and fitness through their content, posting when they’re going to the gym.
The couple’s also often joined by Heather’s service Yorkshire dog Vixen, who rides along with them.
“She’s 6 pounds of attitude,” John said.
The two are kept busy both in and outside the show – Heather plans to take Vixen to nursing homes locally as a volunteer effort. John still works full-time in the medical field, possibly only due to some accommodating leadership.
“I have a very understanding boss,” John said. “That’s the best way to put it.”
The next big events for the couple are Biketoberfest in Daytona, Cave Springs Motorcycle Rally in Georgia and potentially the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota, if scheduling allows them to.
In the meantime, their show goes live every Tuesday. It can be found through Facebook and YouTube.
“We do this just for the fun of it,” John said.
“For the love of it,” Heather added.