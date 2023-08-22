Pageant 1

Mother and daughter Billie and ShelbyMae Tejada recently won titles at the Miss Universe Global Pageant in Orlando.

ShelbyMae, 6, won Tiny Miss Universal Global USA, and 20-year Army veteran Billie Tejada won Ms. Petite Universal Global USA.

Not all little girls’ — and big girls’ – pageants are big hair and glamour makeup, tiaras and rhinestones and divas throwing tantrums.

Some are for regular kids like ShelbyMae Tejada, who wants to be a dinosaur trainer and help the Earth, and her mom, Billie Tejada, a 20-year Army veteran who wants to make memories with her daughter and also spread awareness of PTSD that affects veterans and non-veterans alike.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Pageant 3

ShelbyMae, 6, models formal wear at the Miss Universe Global Pageant in Orlando.
Pageant 2

ShelbyMae, who wants to be a dinosaur trainer when she grows up, does a presentation about dinosaurs for pageant judges.

Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.