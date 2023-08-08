230808-CC-line-dance-class-Sherry Bechtel

Sherry Bechtel, right, assistant director of the City of Inverness Parks and Recreation Department, greets everyone who has come to the Valerie Theatre for the free line dance class to be taught by Pam Hall, left. Due to the high turnout, further line dance lessons will be planned.

The turnout this past Friday, Aug. 4, for a free line dance lesson caught everyone associated with the Valerie Theatre by surprise.

“When we put this together, we were expecting maybe 20 people,” said Assistant Parks and Recreation Director Sherry Bechtel. However, more than 100 people showed up. “This is a phenomenal turnout.”

Stephanie Hoover, third from left, and other participants practice a combination of dance steps
Among the steps taught at the free line dance lesson were those in which dancers turn and face a different direction.