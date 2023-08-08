Sherry Bechtel, right, assistant director of the City of Inverness Parks and Recreation Department, greets everyone who has come to the Valerie Theatre for the free line dance class to be taught by Pam Hall, left. Due to the high turnout, further line dance lessons will be planned.
The turnout this past Friday, Aug. 4, for a free line dance lesson caught everyone associated with the Valerie Theatre by surprise.
“When we put this together, we were expecting maybe 20 people,” said Assistant Parks and Recreation Director Sherry Bechtel. However, more than 100 people showed up. “This is a phenomenal turnout.”
Before the start of the lesson, when Bechtel welcomed everyone, she was greeted with applause and shouts of agreement when she asked whether there should be further line dancing classes. In response, she mentioned that additional classes might have to be moved to the Depot. The audience expressed their approval.
She then introduced Pam Hall, who Bechtel said is also known and recognized by many as the “Queen of Line Dance.” Hall was one of a few instructors who responded to a call for a teacher, but she was the only one who showed up to do a demonstration.
As she greeted the gathering, Hall asked how many were trying line dancing for the first time. The overwhelming majority raised their hands. Among those new to line dancing was Stephanie Hoover from Citrus Springs, who came with a friend.
“I’ve been wanting to do this with my best friend,” said Hoover, who added that she was excited and looking forward to getting started. After the class concluded, Hoover expressed her enjoyment. "It was fun. I learned something new. I enjoyed the fellowship." She was pleased with her performance. "I think I did okay. Now to put it into action."
Hall was assisted by Jeani Steffens and Karen Hanna, who have been taking lessons with her for the past three years. She quickly launched into a brief explanation of what she was going to teach and encouraged those participating not to become discouraged, explaining that everyone would be trying to teach their feet how to move. She began by teaching some basic steps and then coupled them with a “Charleston” dance step. In total, Hall taught the basic moves for three dances.
While there were frequent instances where people stumbled, after each mini-lesson, Hall encouraged them to persevere.
“Sounds like some of you are having trouble,” she said. “Hang in there.”
Her students did just that, and after each mini-lesson, they applauded and high-fived one another.
When the class ended, Bechtel took the stage once again.
“You guys were awesome,” she said, eliciting more applause. She informed them that the Parks and Recreation Department would organize this again, whether at the theater or at the Depot. “We’ll see you next time.”
Bechtel later mentioned that the line dance lesson and other future events are part of a larger goal and are not limited solely to the theater.
“We’re trying to introduce some new things for the city,” she said, and this was one of the first efforts.