Need more ideas for what to do with your kids this summer? Here are a few to keep their mind, body and soul active:
Gulf to Lake Church’s Sports & Recreational Ministries Soccer Camp
June 5-9 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to noon Friday for boys and girls ages 7-16.
Maximum number of sign-ups to participate is 40 to make sure each player that signs up receives one-on-one training to maximize their skill building and techniques.
Specialized training to help players reach their maximum levels of play. Players learn the sport from the fundamentals to the technical, training on how to create opportunities, how to maintain possession, what and when to use different turns, and always to have the proper touch.
Players must bring their own lunch and snack each day.
Players also need to pack tennis shoes and an extra pair of socks each day.
Gulf to Lake Church is at 1454 N. Gulf Ave., Crystal River, 34429
Drop off time 8:30 a.m. pick up time 3 p.m. Drop off will be at the Ministry Complex in the rear of the church.
Cost: $225 per player for the week. If you are signing up more than one player, call 352-586-4685 for discounted pricing.
Register online at www.gulftolake.com/soccercamp.
For more information, email Chris Hope at chris.hope@gulftolake.com.
Registration is also starting for Fall Indoor Soccer
Season Starts: Aug. 7
All games are played during the week.
Open to boys and girls ages: 6-18
Cost: $75 per player.
All games will be played at Gulf To Lake Church Ministry Complex at 1454 N. Gulf Ave., Crystal River, 34429
Register online at www.gulftolake.com/soccercamp.
For more information, email Chris Hope at chris.hope@gulftolake.com.
North Oak Baptist Church Kids Summer Camp
Camp for kids in grades K-4 through fifth is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays from May 30 through Aug. 9.
Free before- and after-care from 7-9 a.m. and 4-6 p.m.
Cost: $150 per week/second child $130 per week
Some field trips at additional charge
$50 deposit to reserve your child’s spot.
Located in the North Oak Church at the intersection of North Citrus Springs Boulevard and North Elkcam Boulevard. For more information, call 352-489-1688.
Camp themes include: Campfire Stories, Emotions, How to Train Your Dragon (attitude), the Seas, Science with Jesus, Space, Martial Arts and more.
Field trips include: hiking, Mertailors Mermaid Aquarium Encounter or Florida Aquarium, Orlando Science Center, Museum of Science and Industry (MOSI) in Tampa and more.
Inverness Christian Academy VBS/Elementary Basketball Camp
June 5-8 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for kids in grades K-5 through sixth at Fort Cooper Baptist Church 4222 S. Florida Ave., Inverness, 34450.
Cost: $60 per camper/siblings $30
This is a combination Vacation Bible School and basketball camp for elementary school age kids. VBS is from 9 a.m. to noon followed by basketball camp until 3:30 p.m.
Campers who attend will receive a free lunch each day. Campers will work with active varsity coaches and staff to introduce them to the sport of basketball and also help polish the skills of those who have previously played. There will be games, drills, food, and fun.
To sign up, call the school at 352-726-3759.
Inverness Christian Academy Blazers Teen Basketball Camp
May 30-June 2 from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for students entering sixth grade through 2023 high school graduates at Fort Cooper Baptist Church, 4222 S. Florida Ave., Inverness, 34450
Cost: $60 per camper/siblings $30.
Please bring a water bottle and lunch each day. Lunch will be provided on Friday. For questions, call Coach Andrew Johnston at 352-613-2076.
To sign up, call the school at 352-726-3759.