Lahera license plate 1
Matthew Beck / Chronicle photo editor

Mr. Green Custom Creations, a Crystal River company that makes custom front aluminum license plates, has designed three front license plates honoring Deputy Andy Lahera, the School Resource Deputy at Lecanto Middle School who was critically injured in an accident following the Lecanto High School graduation May 23, 2023, while he was directing traffic.

“Good news — we now have license plates available in Floral City,” said Ed Heckman, owner of Mr. Green Custom Creations. “Hopefully we can get some distributors down in the Sugarmill Woods area. If any businesses wish to participate, they can call me.”

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.