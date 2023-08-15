Mr. Green Custom Creations, a Crystal River company that makes custom front aluminum license plates, has designed three front license plates honoring Deputy Andy Lahera, the School Resource Deputy at Lecanto Middle School who was critically injured in an accident following the Lecanto High School graduation May 23, 2023, while he was directing traffic.
“Good news — we now have license plates available in Floral City,” said Ed Heckman, owner of Mr. Green Custom Creations. “Hopefully we can get some distributors down in the Sugarmill Woods area. If any businesses wish to participate, they can call me.”
Recently, two new locations have been added to the list of places offering the license plates for a $20 donation, with the proceeds going to benefit Lahera and his family:
• Floral City Hardware, 8328 E. Orange Ave., Floral City, 352-726-3079.
• AJ‘s Deli, 789 N. E. Fifth Ave., Crystal River, 352-222-3404.
The plates are also available at:
• Brooklyn Deli, 3360 E. Gulf to Lake Highway (Fountain Square), Inverness, 352-637-3354.
• Tim’s Barber Room, 4815 Croft Ave., Inverness, 352-419-5843.
• Cridland Real Estate, 3362 E. Gulf to Lake Highway, Inverness, 352-634-1721.
• Love Chevrolet, 2209 Highway 44, Inverness, 888-837-2778.
• Gentlemen's Quarters, 210a Tompkins St., Inverness, 352-419-4115.
• Glamour Salon, 212 Tompkins St., Inverness, 352-287-2028.
• Connors Gifts, 218 Tompkins St., Inverness, 352-344-9790.
• Apex Office Products, 719 W. Main St., Inverness, 352-726-4400.
• Papa Willie's Bar and Grill, 4105 N. Lecanto Highway, (Beverly Plaza), Beverly Hills, 352-746-1770.
• New England Pastry and Café, 3896 N. Lecanto Highway, Beverly Hills, 352-527-3374.
• Los Magueyes Mexican Restaurant, 3887 N. Lecanto Highway, Beverly Hills, 352-270-9198.
• Pinch a Penny Pools, 4049 N. Lecanto Highway, Beverly Hills, 352-270-8817.
• Castaways Bar and Grill, 5430 N. Suncoast Blvd., Crystal River, 352-794-3476.
• Norton’s Riverside Sports Bar and Grill, 16 N. E. 5th Ave., Crystal River, 352-794-6105.
• Cody‘s Steakhouse 305 S.E. US 19, Crystal River, 352-795-7223.
• Cedar River Seafood Restaurant, 1935 Highway 19 Crystal River, 352-794-3379.
• Advanced Family Hearing, 2027 N. Donovan Ave., Crystal River, 352-795-1775.
• Land & Sea Decor, 660 N. Citrus Ave., Crystal River, 352-794-6986.
• All About Nature, 770 N. Citrus Ave. (Heritage Village), Crystal River, 352-563-1425.
• Nature Coast Foot and Ankle Center, 6254 W. Corporate Drive, Crystal River, 352-228-4975.
• Ms Fins Oarhouse Marina, 2156 S. Waterman Dr., Ozello, 352-228-4441.
• Fintastic Treasures, 14014 W. Ozello Trail, Ozello, 352-794-6009.
• RPJ Guns, 5392 S. Suncoast Blvd., Homosassa, 352-419-4204.
• Kane’s Ace Hardware, 3600 S. Suncoast Blvd., Homosassa, 352-628-3566.
• Love Power Equipment 2081 S. Suncoast Blvd., Homosassa, 352-388-7900.
• Love Motorsports 2021 S. Suncoast Blvd., Homosassa, 352-621-3678.
• Love Honda 2219 S. Suncoast Blvd., Homosassa, 352-628-4600.
• Nauti Time Seafood & Wings, 10317 W Yulee Drive, Homosassa, 352-443-8975.
• Stacy‘s Groceries, 4980 South Suncoast Blvd., Homosassa, 352-419-4846.
• Marguerita Grill, 10200 W. Halls River Road, Homosassa, 352-628-1336.
• Chicken King, 2420 N. Florida Ave., Hernando, 352-344-0223.
• World Fusion, 1988 N. Future Terrace, Lecanto, 352-513-3800.
• Carter’s Country Store, 7018 N. County Road 470, Lake Panasoffkee.
For more information about carrying the front license plates honoring Deputy Lahera, contact Ed Heckman at 352-302-2375 or email cuivp@tampabay.rr.com.