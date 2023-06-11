Ed Heckman

Ed Heckman, who has been making custom front license plates since the 1990s, recently designed three plates honoring Deputy Andy Lahera, the school resource deputy who was injured in an accident May 23 while directing traffic after the Lecanto High School graduation. Two local businesses are selling the plates as fundraisers for Lahera and his family and Heckman is looking for more businesses.

 Nancy Kennedy / Chronicle Reporter

It looks like the special license plate fundraiser idea for an injured Citrus County Sheriff's deputy is catching on.

Mr. Green Custom Creations, a Crystal River company that makes custom front aluminum license plates, has designed three front license plates honoring Deputy Andy Lahera, the School Resource Deputy at Lecanto Middle School who was critically injured in an accident following the Lecanto High School graduation May 23, 2023 while he was directing traffic.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.