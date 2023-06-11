It looks like the special license plate fundraiser idea for an injured Citrus County Sheriff's deputy is catching on.
Mr. Green Custom Creations, a Crystal River company that makes custom front aluminum license plates, has designed three front license plates honoring Deputy Andy Lahera, the School Resource Deputy at Lecanto Middle School who was critically injured in an accident following the Lecanto High School graduation May 23, 2023 while he was directing traffic.
This past week, more local businesses have been added to the list of places offering the license plates for a $20 donation, with the proceeds going to benefit Lahera and his family.
The plates are available at:
Chicken King, 2420 N Florida Ave, Hernando, 352-344-0223
World Fusion, 1988 N Future Terrace, Lecanto, 352-513-3800
RPJ Guns, 5392 South Suncoast Blvd., Homosassa, 352-419-4204
Ms Fins Oarhouse Marina, 2156 South Waterman Dr., Ozello, 352-228-4441
Fintastic Treasures, 14014 W. Ozello Trail, 352-794-6009
Castaways Bar and Grill, 5430 N. Suncoast Blvd., Crystal River, 352-794-3476
Kane’s Ace Hardware, 3600 South Suncoast Blvd., Homosassa, 352-628-3566
